Petrucci pips Zarco in unpredictable FP1

MotoGP continues to find ways to entertain. The unpredictable nature of the 2017 series showed no signs of abating at Assen as three satellite machines locked out the first three positions in FP1.Following on from a spectacular podium at Mugello and his first front row start in Barcelona, Danilo Petrucci was the first of three satellite machines in the top three places in the 45-minute session, with impressive rookie Johann Zarco second.Having revealed his manager was in talks with Aprilia about the possibility of moving there in 2018, Petrucci posted a late lap of 1m 34.6s – 0.126s quicker than Frenchman Zarco – before his Ducati GP17 expired on the cool down lap, with smoke bellowing out of the lower fairing.A host of riders fitted soft front and rear tyres in the closing ten minutes to set a fast time – including the top two -, but, with air temperatures around 20 degrees, there is a suspicion that second fastest Zarco could use this combination come race day.Fresh from announcing his two-year HRC contract for 2018 and '19, Crutchlow was a strong third at the close of FP1, with Andrea Dovizioso the first of the factory riders in fourth, and Valentino Rossi a place behind in fifth.It was fitting for the session to end in such breathless fashion. After all, it had begun in much the same way. FP1 was no more than five minutes old when both Jonas Folger and Jorge Lorenzo were dusting themselves down from falls at turn eleven and nine.The reason for the incidents soon became clear – Dovizioso's Ducati had expired early on, dropping oil in the third sector of the track. Judging by the low speed at which Lorenzo was travelling when he tipped into De Bult, there was some kind of fluid on track. An expensive morning for the men from Bologna, and a red flag and resulting delay in proceedings to clean the track followed.Just 0.161s covered the top five come the chequered flag. Indeed, it was close right the way through the top ten. After a dismal showing in Barcelona, Andrea Iannone was seen among the leading names once again, putting his Suzuki GSX-RR in sixth, with Dani Pedrosa seventh, and Folger recovering well for the eighth fastest time.Like the German rookie, Lorenzo too gradually built himself into the action, and after some time outside the top 15, the Majorcan ended the 45 minutes with the ninth fastest time. Karel Abraham rounded out the top ten.After suffering from some braking issues early on, Jack Miller was eleventh, with pre-race favourites Maverick Viñales (twelfth) and Marc Marquez (13th) somewhat surprisingly finishing outside the top ten. Neither rider fitted soft rubber in the closing minutes of the morning.1. Danilo Petrucci2. Johann Zarco3. Cal Crutchlow4. Andrea Dovizioso5. Valentino Rossi6. Andrea Iannone7. Dani Pedrosa8. Jonas Folger9. Jorge Lorenzo10. Karel Abraham11. Jack Miller12. Maverick Viñales13. Marc Marquez14. Scott Redding15. Alvaro Bautista16. Pol Espargaro17. Aleix Espargaro18. Alex Rins19. Sam Lowes20. Hector Barbera21. Tito Rabat22. Loris Baz23. Bradley Smith