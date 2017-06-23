Smith: Right call to sit out Barcelona

By Neil Morrison

Bradley Smith believes his decision to sit out the Grand Prix of Catalunya has been vindicated, as he tackles the 2.8-mile Assen circuit this weekend with two healing fingers on his left hand.Having sustained a garish injury to his pinky and ring fingers in a painful FP4 spill at Montmeló, Smith opted to sit out the seventh race of 2017, as well as the subsequent testing days which KTM had planned at the same venue.With the Dutch Grand Prix the first of two MotoGP races on back-to-back weekends, Smith felt it was necessary to avoid infection early on, and has spent the subsequent week in a hyperbaric chambre, attempting to hasten the recovery process.And while the wounds on the fingers have not closed over completely, Smith believes being able to compete this weekend is the most important thing.“The biggest thing is I'm fit," he said on Thursday. "Finally, having assessed everything and watched the wound heal over the last ten days, it was the right call to sit out Barcelona and the test. Everything has gone as well as expected. No infections, no problems…“I've been in the hyperbaric chamber every day trying to get as much regeneration to the skin, the finger, the soft tissue. The fingers are far from being closed but the wound is dry and I'm ready to be back with the team this weekend.“[Infection] was the biggest worry. The wound was a lot bigger than what I had in Mugello three years ago. It was the whole complete finger and the fourth finger as well. The biggest thing is risk of infection. It wasn't going to be pain that held me back. It was the risk and delaying the recovery process for what gain?“We decided it was smarter to take one race out and then be back for this weekend. This is back-to-back with Sachsenring and then we have another test in Aragon before the summer break. It was crucial for us. Barcelona and the test would have been good. But this is the knock on from that.”On the pain he feels, Smith continued: “It's not not painful but I can do everything as I did before. We did some strength tests with pulling and I'm about ten percent down on what I'm used to. Still, if we look at my numbers the left hand is probably where I was six weeks ago. It's not too bad. The team called me on Tuesday and asked where I was at. I said I was good. They couldn't see me but with my trainer we did all the tests and there was no reason for me not to come here.“I was taken care by a good surgeon. I self-managed the wound for the last week. I did everything I could the last ten days and here I am. I think I spoke to five different surgeons and heard five different ideas. In the end you find one that knows a bit about bike racing and has seen this type of injury.”