Vinales on top in Assen FP2

MotoGP title leader Maverick Vinales responded to his worst weekend of the season in Barcelona by setting the pace during Friday practice at Assen.The young Spaniard, now just seven points clear of Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso, made a drastic improvement from twelfth in FP1 to pull 0.6s clear of the field in the closing stages of the afternoon session.That was cut to 0.376s by an impressive effort from Tech 3 Yamaha rookie Jonas Folger, who had been one of the victims of Dovizioso's oil spill at the start of the morning.Both Vinales and team-mate Valentino Rossi (sixth fastest) had one new Yamaha chassis to try today, following a successful test in Barcelona.Reigning champion Marc Marquez was the top Honda in third (+0.652s), followed by Dovizioso and LCR's Cal Crutchlow, the newly re-signed Englishman trying Honda's 'downforce' fairing for the first time in a grand prix weekend.Behind Rossi, morning pace setter Danilo Petrucci (Pramac Ducati), Folger's team-mate Johann Zarco, Alvaro Bautista (Aspar Ducati) and Marquez's Repsol Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa completed the provisional top ten for direct access to Qualifying 2.All riders set their best lap times in FP2, despite spots of rain.Most rides opted for the medium front and soft rear tyres to set their best lap times, however the likes of Vinales, Folger and Zarco ran the soft front.1. Maverick Viñales2. Jonas Folger3. Marc Marquez4. Andrea Dovizioso5. Cal Crutchlow6. Valentino Rossi7. Danilo Petrucci8. Johann Zarco9. Alvaro Bautista10. Dani Pedrosa11. Karel Abraham12. Jack Miller13. Aleix Espargaro14. Jorge Lorenzo15. Scott Redding16. Loris Baz17. Andrea Iannone18. Hector Barbera19. Alex Rins20. Sam Lowes21. Tito Rabat22. Pol Espargaro23. Bradley Smith