MotoGP »

MotoGP Assen: Vinales on top in FP2

23 June 2017
Maverick Vinales fastest during Free Practice 2 for the Dutch TT at Assen.
Vinales on top in Assen FP2
MotoGP Assen: Vinales on top in FP2
MotoGP title leader Maverick Vinales responded to his worst weekend of the season in Barcelona by setting the pace during Friday practice at Assen.

The young Spaniard, now just seven points clear of Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso, made a drastic improvement from twelfth in FP1 to pull 0.6s clear of the field in the closing stages of the afternoon session.

That was cut to 0.376s by an impressive effort from Tech 3 Yamaha rookie Jonas Folger, who had been one of the victims of Dovizioso's oil spill at the start of the morning.

Both Vinales and team-mate Valentino Rossi (sixth fastest) had one new Yamaha chassis to try today, following a successful test in Barcelona.

Reigning champion Marc Marquez was the top Honda in third (+0.652s), followed by Dovizioso and LCR's Cal Crutchlow, the newly re-signed Englishman trying Honda's 'downforce' fairing for the first time in a grand prix weekend.

Behind Rossi, morning pace setter Danilo Petrucci (Pramac Ducati), Folger's team-mate Johann Zarco, Alvaro Bautista (Aspar Ducati) and Marquez's Repsol Honda team-mate Dani Pedrosa completed the provisional top ten for direct access to Qualifying 2.

All riders set their best lap times in FP2, despite spots of rain.

Most rides opted for the medium front and soft rear tyres to set their best lap times, however the likes of Vinales, Folger and Zarco ran the soft front.

CLICK HERE for the full results.

1. Maverick Viñales
2. Jonas Folger
3. Marc Marquez
4. Andrea Dovizioso
5. Cal Crutchlow
6. Valentino Rossi
7. Danilo Petrucci
8. Johann Zarco
9. Alvaro Bautista
10. Dani Pedrosa
11. Karel Abraham
12. Jack Miller
13. Aleix Espargaro
14. Jorge Lorenzo
15. Scott Redding
16. Loris Baz
17. Andrea Iannone
18. Hector Barbera
19. Alex Rins
20. Sam Lowes
21. Tito Rabat
22. Pol Espargaro
23. Bradley Smith

Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...

Tagged as: Vinales
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Vinales, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Miller, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Dovizioso, Lorenzo, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Smith, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Pol Espargaro, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Smith, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Marquez, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Smith, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Smith, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Smith, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rabat, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Smith, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Pol Espargaro, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Pol Espargaro, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Miller, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rabat, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Pol Espargaro, Dutch MotoGP 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 