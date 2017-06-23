MotoGP »

MotoGP Assen: Fastest Vinales 'feeling good from first moment'

23 June 2017
'I was feeling good with everything today, quite strong, and it's really nice to be here on the top' - Maverick Vinales.
Maverick Vinales jumped to the top of the times in FP2 at Assen to lead the way on day one at 'The Cathedral'.

Vinales focused on working through Michelin's tyre range and also tried Yamaha's updated chassis as he finished 12th fastest in the morning session, half-a-second back on Pramac Ducati's Danilo Petrucci.

The MotoGP World Championship leader began to find his rhythm in FP2 in the afternoon and after heading the times with his third lap, Vinales put the hammer down on his final run to set his best time in 1m 33.130s, which left the 22-year-old 0.367s clear of Monster Tech 3 Yamaha rider Jonas Folger.

“From the first moment already I was feeling good on the bike. This morning I did many laps on the tyres and tomorrow we still have work to do with the tyres. We have to try all the rear tyres and also the two soft fronts, just to confirm,” Vinales said.

“But I was feeling good with everything today, quite strong, and it's really nice to be here on the top. We wanted to compare the tyres and do many laps, especially on the soft to see if they are good to last the whole race.

“Whether they have good potential I don't know yet, we have to see tomorrow. We will see in FP4, when we're going to be more hot, which spec will be a good tyre for the race.”

Vinales said he is still mulling over his choice of chassis as he sets his sights on claiming pole on the factory YZR-M1 on Saturday.

“We gained a lot of good information for tomorrow, especially for qualifying. We are trying and discussing the chassis, but as I always say, when we have grip, the bike is really nice to ride. Today it was easy to ride and control, and it was nice to feel good again.

“I was feeling really good on the hard tyre but tomorrow we have to try to make pole position.”


