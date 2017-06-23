Lorenzo: I’m very, very far

By Neil Morrison

The first five minutes of Friday morning's FP1 set the tone for Jorge Lorenzo's day at Assen. A fall at turn ten on oil spilled by his team-mate wasn't the start he had envisioned. And from there, the Majorcan struggled to get going, as he ended the day in a lowly 14th place.Lorenzo complained of a lack of stability when travelling at high speed in FP1, a malady he could only correct by sacrificing other positive points of his package in the afternoon. In the end, he was unable to challenge the top ten and finished FP2 a considerable 1.39s off Maverick Viñales' fastest time.Having produced his most competitive performance of his Ducati career last time out in the searing Barcelona heat, Lorenzo's struggles around the specific Dutch venue came as a surprise. “I'm very, very far,” he concluded.“It was a very difficult day,” began the 30-year old. “I expected it to go much better but it was not like that. The reality was quite different and today I struggled so much from the beginning, even though with new tyres I was just four tenths from the first one, which was not bad finally.“We make some modifications to solve some of the main problems that I had this morning, which was the stability at high speed. We tried a setting to improve that. We improved it a little bit but we lose in other areas too much.“Finally the bike was a little bit worse so I couldn't improve the bike much more from this morning. Everyone improved much more. I'm very, very far.”Assen has proved a challenge to the five-time world champion in recent years, with the Hoge Heide right and the fearsome Ramshoek left a particularly tricky series to attack with his languid style. A different machine he may be on in '17, but Lorenzo still found the going tough through the final sector.“I expected a much better feeling from the beginning. It was not what I found. I expected to solve those last two corners where I have struggled a lot in the last two years. But for the moment I couldn't. I couldn't ride like the fastest one and I lose four or five tenths in these two corners.”The remainder of the Majorcan's weekend will undoubtedly be complicated by rain forecast for Saturday. Should it arrive as expected, Lorenzo will have just Sunday morning's warm-up session to correct the Ducati GP17 before the 26-lap race. An afternoon of studying data lies ahead.“Probably we won't find the perfect setting,” he conceded, “because we won't have time but I hope we will have a better setting than what we have this afternoon. This is for sure. Also to make the best setting for the bike in the rain. This bike works well in the rain. Let's see if we can go through Q1 and make a good qualifying.“We really need to find something, especially more confidence, more safety, better feelings on the bike. Let's see what we can do to test it. Maybe in the warm-up in dry conditions. We'll have to work a lot this afternoon.”