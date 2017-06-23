Marquez: Yamaha riders are one step ahead

Marc Marquez says Yamaha is currently 'one step ahead' after the first day of free practice at Assen.Marquez was third fastest on the Repsol Honda, six tenths back on Friday pacesetter Maverick Vinales, with stability still proving an issue with the RCV at the legendary Dutch circuit.“Here we have good tyres and Michelin have come back a little to the standard we had last year and also at the beginning of the season. Here, the tyres are working well and everybody has a good tyre I think – front and also rear,” Marquez said“But it is difficult to understand what is the pace on used tyres of everybody, but even like this it looks like all Yamaha riders – especially Vinales – but all Yamaha riders are one step in front of us. But we are working to be better and better and of course pace on used tyres will be very important because the race is very long.“The stability is one of the things we are working quite hard on this season and here, with fastest corners and also it is really windy, the bike is shaking a lot. I am a little bit careful at the moment because I can have a similar crash like Le Mans,” Marquez added.“We are working to understand these points but it is difficult; the Ducati also is shaking but the Honda also is very unstable.”Marquez revealed he is now using a similar chassis to Cal Crutchlow on the LCR Honda, which it is understood is the same chassis the British rider finished last season with.Last year, Marquez was still using the 2014 chassis at Assen, which he had switched back to exactly one-year earlier after battling unpredictable rear-end slides with the 2015 frame.“I'm not using 2014 chassis, I'm using a small modification of that chassis and now I'm using the very same like Cal,” he said.Although Marquez feels the Yamaha riders have the upper hand, he says his goal at the start of any race weekend is always to try and win on Sunday.“When I start the weekend I start with the mentality of try to win on Sunday, the we will see. I know that here will be very tricky, the conditions. But this track, for my style, I like it, but for Honda it looks like we struggle a little bit and maybe Sachsenring is a better circuit for us,” said the reigning world champion.“Anyway the most important thing is to try to find stability, be consistent and of course if we can win, I will try.”