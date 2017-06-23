Pedrosa: Weather worry means top 10 was target

Dani Pedrosa said his primary concern was sealing a place in the top ten as free practice commenced on Friday due to a less than favourable forecast on Saturday at Assen.The Repsol Honda rider began the day by running through the range of Michelin tyres available and had planned to test a set-up for the Dutch circuit, but said his priority changed to setting a time within the top ten.Pedrosa narrowly managed just that as he went 10th fastest in FP2 with a lap in 1m 34.148s, which left him one second back on Yamaha's Maverick Vinales.“Today we tried different tyres and not much else. We actually had a setup for this track that we planned to test, but with the weather so changeable and the forecast not good for tomorrow, the main goal became to try and be fast and secure a placing in the top 10,” Pedrosa said.“We were able to achieve that, improving a bit lap by lap, though not as much as we would have liked. Anyway, if it actually does rain tomorrow, we just have to focus on getting a good feeling in the wet and get ready for qualifying, no matter what conditions we'll have in the afternoon.”