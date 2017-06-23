MotoGP »

MotoGP Assen: Pedrosa: Weather worry means top 10 was target

23 June 2017
'With the weather so changeable and the forecast not good for tomorrow, the main goal became to try and be fast and secure a placing in the top 10' - Dani Pedrosa.
Pedrosa: Weather worry means top 10 was target
MotoGP Assen: Pedrosa: Weather worry means top 10 was target
Dani Pedrosa said his primary concern was sealing a place in the top ten as free practice commenced on Friday due to a less than favourable forecast on Saturday at Assen.

The Repsol Honda rider began the day by running through the range of Michelin tyres available and had planned to test a set-up for the Dutch circuit, but said his priority changed to setting a time within the top ten.

Pedrosa narrowly managed just that as he went 10th fastest in FP2 with a lap in 1m 34.148s, which left him one second back on Yamaha's Maverick Vinales.

“Today we tried different tyres and not much else. We actually had a setup for this track that we planned to test, but with the weather so changeable and the forecast not good for tomorrow, the main goal became to try and be fast and secure a placing in the top 10,” Pedrosa said.

“We were able to achieve that, improving a bit lap by lap, though not as much as we would have liked. Anyway, if it actually does rain tomorrow, we just have to focus on getting a good feeling in the wet and get ready for qualifying, no matter what conditions we'll have in the afternoon.”




Tagged as: Dani Pedrosa , Vinales
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Pedrosa, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Pedrosa, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Vinales, Dutch MotoGP 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 