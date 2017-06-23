Smith 'just happy to be back'

Britain's Bradley Smith is back in action at Assen this weekend after missing the last MotoGP race at Catalunya following a spill in practice.The Red Bull KTM rider hurt the fifth finger on his left hand in the incident and the team's test rider Mika Kallio worked with Pol Espargaro during the post-race test in Barcelona.Smith said he was impressed with the work carried out in the test with the RC16 as he eased himself back into the groove in free practice.“I'm just happy to be back riding and definitely the boys did a good job in the Barcelona test, so we tested a few thing set-up wise – the stuff that Mika and Pol both agreed on, so there were a few small details going in the right direction and they did a solid job there,” said Smith, who said the soft Michelin tyre worked best with the KTM on Friday.“The medium tyre is difficult for us and the soft is better, but whether the soft can do a full race distance I want to see tomorrow. If there's one track that seems to be always consistent with less drop-off, it's Assen, so from that point of view it's not too bad.“Last weekend in Barcelona we had 55 or 60 degrees on the track and I was using the soft option and it still worked. With the hard tyre, a lot of people were crashing with it, so I don't think the temperature is really relevant with these tyres at the moment – they either work or they don't and you need to find a way to make them work with your motorcycle.”Smith says his team is still working to find the best compromise with the KTM, although he remains with the feedback from the chassis.“Faster corners are still one of our strong points and the front is very stable on this bike and you get a lot of feedback from the chassis itself and the front WP suspension: we have never complained about it and it's always very good,” he said.“It's about finding the compromise between slow speed and high speed because we don't have a balance between those at the moment and that's where we need to bring our package forward more.“Generally on the brakes it doesn't feel too bad, even in the fast, flowing stuff, and it's just a case of getting the grip from the Michelin for us.”With poor weather possible on Saturday, Smith said he would try and seize his chance in Q1 if conditions are less than perfect.“If it's a bit patchy or whatever in Q1 we'll try an take everything from it that we can and if it's wet, we'll see how the bike is reacting. It brings a more level playing field but we have to wait and see because last year I think there were some issues with the wets and a lot of people crashed out.”