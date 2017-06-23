Miller: Assen is a whole heap of fun

By Neil Morrison

Jack Miller believes his twelfth fastest time in MotoGP FP2 at Assen does not show the full extent of his potential after a positive opening day in the Netherlands.After an early issue with his front brake in the morning session, the Australian quickly established a good feeling with his Honda RC213V around a circuit which holds good memories from the race here a year ago.At the close of FP2 Miller was 1.2s off Maverick Viñales' fastest time, but the 22-year old clearly feels there is more to come this weekend, especially after finding a good working set-up toward the end of the afternoon.“All in all it was a positive day in Assen,” said Miller. “We started the day off with a bit of a problem. We worked through it. Step-by-step, each time we're going out on the bike we're feeling more and more comfy.“We had a few dramas with the front and we resolved them really quick. That was a real positive. Before we've been quite slow to make improvements like that so I'm feeling pretty good for tomorrow. I think we've got really good pace. It's just we haven't been able to show it yet.“We're twelfth. But we'll see what the weather gives us tomorrow. It's forecast to rain which is a shame because I'd really like to try and get through to Q2 [in FP3] but it's the same for everyone. We'll see how we go.“I felt pretty good on the bike. It started working really good toward the end of the session there. I made some adjustments. It was feeling more and more comfy. We just have to set it up for here.“It's a nice, flowing track where you don't really have too many braking zones. The tyres are working well and the bike is working pretty good. The only thing we were struggling with was turn five. It was a positive first day.“I'm enjoying riding this track. I always have done. It makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up coming down that back section, which has a bit of the old Assen… It's a whole heap of fun.”Miller had been outspoken on the topic of a lack of mechanical updates coming his way after the last race in Barcelona. Asked whether the machine he has for this weekend's action is the same as what he rode two weeks ago, he said, “At the moment we're on the same bike but there is some stuff in the pipeline.“Hopefully we'll be getting some updates soon enough. It could even be the Sachsenring. We haven't really been told. We'll see. We'll play the waiting game.”It was confirmed on Thursday that Miller would be competing in the prestigious Suzuka 8 Hours race for Honda this July. Reacting to the news, he added, “I'm really excited to get the opportunity to race over there.“It's something I've wanted to do for a while and to go over there with one of the best teams, it's a big opportunity for me and I look forward to the challenge. It's going to be a long, hot summer for me but it's going to be good!”