Redding leads Rossi in soaking FP3

By Neil Morrison

The sight of dark clouds and incessant morning rain at Assen may have come as a most unwelcome sight to many names in the MotoGP field seeking to fine-tune dry set-up, but not Scott Redding, as the Englishman posted the fastest time in FP3.Redding was a disappointing 15th on Friday afternoon, but soon took to the soaking wet track conditions, gradually increasing his speed to sit a full two tenths of a second faster than Valentino Rossi at the close of the 45-minute session.His first (and only) front row start in the MotoGP class came at the Dutch venue a year ago in similar conditions, fuelling the suspicion that Redding could be a dark horse for repeating his feat of a year ago this afternoon.The Pramac Ducati man was not the only permanent fixture at the front this morning. Rossi also featured in the top three throughout, and gradually lowered his personal best to a 1m 46.6s.Other big names followed suit, with Marc Marquez (third) and Maverick Viñales (fourth) less than a tenth of a second off the Italian nine-time world champion, and a late jump pushed Johann Zarco into fifth.Mid-way through, Hector Barbera headed a gaggle of Ducatis at the top of the time sheets, but the struggling Spaniard eventually dropped to sixth. Jorge Lorenzo (eighth) and Loris Baz (ninth) also sat toward the front early on before dropping down the top ten. Aleix Espargaro was seventh.With the Suzuki known to struggle in the wet, Andrea Iannone put the GSX-RR in a decent tenth, while team-mate and recent returnee Alex Rins was 17th.There were falls for Baz and Cal Crutchlow, both of whom were unharmed.Saturday may well be a long day for Dani Pedrosa, who struggled badly throughout.The Spaniard, who finds himself in the midst of a five-way fight for the world championship was 23rd, 2.8s off the fastest pace of the morning.