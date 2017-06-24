Moto3 Assen: Martin denies Bendsneyder pole

Jorge Martin enjoyed a late battle with home rider Bo Bendsneyder for Moto3 pole position at Assen, leaving it until the final seconds to speed ahead on the timesheets and secure his fifth consecutive pole.The Del Conca Gresini rider had been just behind on pace in the wet before the sun arrived, drying the track rapidly with the pair slashing their earlier times in the closing minutes.Martin had an extra burst of pace on his final run on the Honda, setting a best of 1m 57.595, a huge 0.829s advantage over his Dutch rival.Rotterdam's Bendsneyder secured his first ever front row start, and will sit second on the grid for Red Bull KTM Ajo.They are joined by Nicolo Bulega, third fastest for Sky Racing VR46 in the tricky conditions but 1.7s away from the pole time in a session where, unusually, there were huge gaps in performance.An impressive rookie ride in the wet saw Nakarin Atiratphuvapat move up the rankings slowly as he improved on almost every lap for an eventual fourth for Honda Team Asia, eclipsing his previous best qualifying performance of 23rd.Fellow rookie Marco Bezzecchi also drew attention for his performance on the damp track, he will start fifth for CIP and too scored his best qualifying, beating his previous best of 19th.Aron Canet will be looking to cut his championship points deficit from sixth for Estrella Galicia, just one place ahead of Championship leader, Leopard's Joan Mir, who hindered his progress with an early fall.Impressive rookie performances continued to be a feature inside the top ten with Tony Arbolino (SIC58 Squadra Corse) in eighth (beating his previous best on the grid of twelfth) with Manuel Pagliani (CIP) just behind him in ninth, also a grid best for the Italian.Tatsuki Suzuki on the second SIC58 Squadra Corse entry completed the top ten.'The Cathedral' had brought many crashes in FP3 and the trend continued into qualifying with a further 14 - Fabio Di Giannantonio, Marcos Ramirez, Patrik Pulkkinen, Lorenzo Dalla Porta, Jules Danilo, Kaito Toba and Ayumu Sasaki all hitting the deck.Niccolo Antonelli was late to the session as he was receiving shoulder treatment following his FP3 fall, progressing to 25th on his return before he too fell.The RBA team had a torrid time with Gabriel Rodrigo and Juanfran Guevara both crashing twice. The Argentine still managed 12th place despite spending more time off the bike than on.John McPhee's late push elevated him to 19th for British Talent Team.Wild-card Ryan Van De Lagemaat (Lamotec Lagemaat Racing) stayed upright at home for 29th.