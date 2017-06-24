Zarco takes first pole at wet Assen

MotoGP rookie Johann Zarco claimed his first MotoGP pole position during a frantic wet qualifying at Assen.The fastest lap changed ten times during the 15-minute session, with Zarco only featuring at the top when he surged to pole on his final lap.The Monster Yamaha Tech 3 star - third on the grid for his home French round at Le Mans,where he went on to finish second - pipped Honda's world champion Marc Marquez by 0.065s. Long-time leader Danilo Petrucci was forced to settle for third (+0.320s) on his Pramac Ducati.Row two of Sunday's grid will feature Valentino Rossi, Petrucci's team-mate Scott Redding and Zarco's team-mate Jonas Folger. Redding, who made Qualifying 2 by leading Qualifying 1, missed the crucial final minutes after falling at the final chicane.Factory Ducati star Andrea Dovizioso, winner of the last two races, fell earlier on and could only salvage ninth - the back of the third row - behind Aspar Ducati's Alvaro Bautista and LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow.Aprilia rookie Sam Lowes made his first Qualifying 2 appearance after being runner-up to Redding in Q1. The Englishman was again looking confident in the slippery conditions, but would be left in tenth place after his RS-GP engine exploded, engulfing Rossi in smoke.Three big names lost-at-sea in this afternoon's conditions were Maverick Vinales, Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo.World championship leader Vinales could only manage eleventh, Pedrosa struggled for grip and was twelfth and last in Q2, while Lorenzo will be starting 20th after being unable to make any impact in Qualifying 1.All eyes will be on the weather for Sunday's race, which is forecast to improve...1. Johann Zarco2. Marc Marquez3. Danilo Petrucci4. Valentino Rossi5. Scott Redding6. Jonas Folger7. Alvaro Bautista8. Cal Crutchlow9. Andrea Dovizioso10. Sam Lowes11. Maverick Viñales12. Dani Pedrosa