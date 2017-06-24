MotoGP »

MotoGP Assen: Zarco takes first pole at wet Assen

24 June 2017
Johann Zarco takes pole position for the Dutch TT at Assen.
Zarco takes first pole at wet Assen
MotoGP Assen: Zarco takes first pole at wet Assen
MotoGP rookie Johann Zarco claimed his first MotoGP pole position during a frantic wet qualifying at Assen.

The fastest lap changed ten times during the 15-minute session, with Zarco only featuring at the top when he surged to pole on his final lap.

The Monster Yamaha Tech 3 star - third on the grid for his home French round at Le Mans,where he went on to finish second - pipped Honda's world champion Marc Marquez by 0.065s. Long-time leader Danilo Petrucci was forced to settle for third (+0.320s) on his Pramac Ducati.

Row two of Sunday's grid will feature Valentino Rossi, Petrucci's team-mate Scott Redding and Zarco's team-mate Jonas Folger. Redding, who made Qualifying 2 by leading Qualifying 1, missed the crucial final minutes after falling at the final chicane.

Factory Ducati star Andrea Dovizioso, winner of the last two races, fell earlier on and could only salvage ninth - the back of the third row - behind Aspar Ducati's Alvaro Bautista and LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow.

Aprilia rookie Sam Lowes made his first Qualifying 2 appearance after being runner-up to Redding in Q1. The Englishman was again looking confident in the slippery conditions, but would be left in tenth place after his RS-GP engine exploded, engulfing Rossi in smoke.


Three big names lost-at-sea in this afternoon's conditions were Maverick Vinales, Dani Pedrosa and Jorge Lorenzo.

World championship leader Vinales could only manage eleventh, Pedrosa struggled for grip and was twelfth and last in Q2, while Lorenzo will be starting 20th after being unable to make any impact in Qualifying 1.

All eyes will be on the weather for Sunday's race, which is forecast to improve...

CLICK HERE for the full results.

Qualifying 2
1. Johann Zarco
2. Marc Marquez
3. Danilo Petrucci
4. Valentino Rossi
5. Scott Redding
6. Jonas Folger
7. Alvaro Bautista
8. Cal Crutchlow
9. Andrea Dovizioso
10. Sam Lowes
11. Maverick Viñales
12. Dani Pedrosa

Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...


Tagged as: Zarco
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Zarco, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Canet, Dutch Moto3 2017
Canet, Dutch Moto3 2017
Loi, Dutch Moto3 2017
Oettl, Dutch Moto3 2017
McPhee, Dutch Moto3 2017
Fenati, Dutch Moto3 2017
Mir, Dutch Moto3 2017
Fenati, Dutch Moto3 2017
Martin, Dutch Moto3 2017
Mir, Dutch Moto3 2017
VD Lagemaat, Dutch Moto3 2017
Suzuki, Dutch Moto3 2017
Martin, Dutch Moto3 2017
Danilo, Dutch Moto3 2017
Loi, Dutch Moto3 2017
Mir, Dutch Moto3 2017
Toba, Dutch Moto3 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


norfumi

June 24, 2017 3:18 PM

Fantastic from Zarco. Rossi needs to take advantage of Maverick having a bad day: It's definitely going to be an important race in regards to the championship. Looking forward to a fantastic rac!


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 