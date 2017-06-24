Zarco: I seized my chance for pole

Johann Zarco said he seized his opportunity to clinch his maiden MotoGP pole at Assen on Saturday as the premier class rookie's sensational debut season continues.The Monster Tech 3 Yamaha rider thrives on wet tyres on a drying track and Zarco grasped his chance with both hands to take the top spot with his final lap, squeezing out Honda's world champion Marc Marquez by 0.065s, with Danilo Petrucci making it three different manufacturers on the front row as he slotted into third on the Pramac Ducati.“I'm so happy to be on pole; yes, Saturday was a rainy day, but I was feeling good and taking confidence on the bike. There is still some new feeling and you always need to understand the track, but I was quite OK,” Zarco said.“In FP4 it was dry conditions but we have the rain tyres and we almost thought we can put the slick, but when we put the slick, it was wet again. So I could again take this information, push on these dry conditions and then it was raining a lot and I think this helped me to manage my qualifying well.“Qualifying is only 15 minutes so my target was to just stay on track because we could see from Q1 that if people stayed on track, they were improving lap by lap. When the line became a little bit dry then I was worried because I was thinking, 'shame, it would be good to stop and change the tyre',” he added.“But maybe there was not time enough so I stayed on track and slowed down a little bit to breathe and then I pushed again. It was working and with these kind of conditions that I like – rain tyres on dry track. For the others they were eating too much the tyres but for me I got some better feeling so it was the chance to take today.”Zarco claimed a dream rostrum finish in front of his home fans at Le Mans in France and says he is perfectly placed to challenge for the top three again in the Dutch TT on Sunday, when the weather forecast is for dry conditions.“Perhaps [podium], or even more as you say. Even on Thursday Maverick [Vinales] said the rider needs to push and think about victory, so it's good advice I think. If I can have a second podium it would be fantastic,” Zarco said.“I learned a lot from Barcelona and I could understand and I say if I can be on the first two rows, I have a chance to be on the podium. We start from pole so it's even more chance. If it's dry, conditions should be cold so maybe it's a better choice to go on soft so I will analyse this with my guys this evening and enjoy, because to start from the front is a good feeling.”Zarco admits he did not expect to feature so prominently in his maiden season on the satellite M1 but the Frenchman is enjoying himself as he continues to work towards his target of winning his first MotoGP race.“From Qatar it's something that is not expected and I enjoy it and it is fantastic. I began to struggle in Barcelona in the practice when I had the crash and it was more like a rookie situation, but when I was in the race I could do a good job,” he said.“The target is to be on the podium and fight one day for the victory, so if I can start my rookie season like this it is even better and positive to fix good targets for the next seasons.”Factory Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi, who was fourth fastest, said the grip level as Assen was worse than it ever had been, but Zarco said he was unable to make a comparison.“For my side I have just experience with Moto2 and the Michelin rain tyres are better in the wet than what I had in Moto2,” he said. “It's all new for me and I cannot have a comment about the past.”