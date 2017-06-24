MotoGP »

MotoGP Assen: Marquez: I know that Vinales will be there

24 June 2017
'I know especially that Vinales will arrive. He doesn't start last, he starts 11, but he has a really good pace' - Marc Marquez.
Marquez: I know that Vinales will be there
MotoGP Assen: Marquez: I know that Vinales will be there
Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez fully expects MotoGP Championship leader Maverick Vinales to be right in contention on Sunday even though the Yamaha rider will start from 11th place on the grid at Assen.

Marquez narrowly missed out on pole by only 0.065s to rookie Johann Zarco in wet qualifying on Saturday to seal his place on the front row.

However, the Spaniard – who is 23 points behind Vinales after seven races – feels the Yamaha riders have a stronger pace in the dry conditions that are forecast for Sunday.

“Today was a day when you must be smart, you need to be there; when I say to be there you need to be in the front row, second row, don't lose a lot of positions in the qualifying,” Marquez said.

“We need to start well to tomorrow in a good position and maybe we didn't make anything special, but we are there in the second place and this is the most important. We know that for us it was important to start a minimum in front because later we will see, because it looks like the Yamaha riders, especially on dry conditions – Johann, but especially Vinales – have a stronger pace and tomorrow we will see. Anyway in wet I feel not so bad, dry not so bad, so in each conditions we are ready,” he added.

“If it's dry, then [I will] try to get my rhythm but I know especially that Vinales will arrive. He doesn't start last, he starts 11, but he has a really good pace. I know also that Johann also has a really good pace so I will try to stay there, but I know that if it is a dry race my target is to try to be on the podium because even this will be difficult.”

Marquez has been surprised by Zarco's impressive rookie season so far on the satellite Yamaha but said he it was no shock to see the Frenchman take pole at Assen.

“Surprised because it is the first season of course and he is doing a great job, but it is not a very big surprise [that Zarco claimed pole] because already last races he was very fast and in Le Mans he was close to the pole.

“He is a great rider and is riding really good in wet and dry conditions and we look forward to the race tomorrow to try to follow him and stay with him, because also his pace on dry was really good on Friday.”

Marquez also feels track conditions will enter the equation in Sunday's race, when he anticipates that grip levels will be reduced.

“Tomorrow we need to understand the conditions of the track because even if it is dry, I think it will be more slippery because the grip is not there because I already see in Moto2 that they were spinning quite a lot.”

Tagged as: Marquez , Vinales , Zarco
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Marquez, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Canet, Dutch Moto3 2017
Canet, Dutch Moto3 2017
Loi, Dutch Moto3 2017
Oettl, Dutch Moto3 2017
McPhee, Dutch Moto3 2017
Fenati, Dutch Moto3 2017
Mir, Dutch Moto3 2017
Fenati, Dutch Moto3 2017
Martin, Dutch Moto3 2017
Mir, Dutch Moto3 2017
VD Lagemaat, Dutch Moto3 2017
Suzuki, Dutch Moto3 2017
Martin, Dutch Moto3 2017
Danilo, Dutch Moto3 2017
Loi, Dutch Moto3 2017
Mir, Dutch Moto3 2017
Toba, Dutch Moto3 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


ciku

June 24, 2017 5:44 PM

he need to further closing the points gap between him n Vinales at the top so this race is his to lose, that's why it's very understandable for him to keep looking at Vinales even when the championship leader will start far from 11th tomorrow..


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 