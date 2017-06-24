Marquez: I know that Vinales will be there

Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez fully expects MotoGP Championship leader Maverick Vinales to be right in contention on Sunday even though the Yamaha rider will start from 11th place on the grid at Assen.Marquez narrowly missed out on pole by only 0.065s to rookie Johann Zarco in wet qualifying on Saturday to seal his place on the front row.However, the Spaniard – who is 23 points behind Vinales after seven races – feels the Yamaha riders have a stronger pace in the dry conditions that are forecast for Sunday.“Today was a day when you must be smart, you need to be there; when I say to be there you need to be in the front row, second row, don't lose a lot of positions in the qualifying,” Marquez said.“We need to start well to tomorrow in a good position and maybe we didn't make anything special, but we are there in the second place and this is the most important. We know that for us it was important to start a minimum in front because later we will see, because it looks like the Yamaha riders, especially on dry conditions – Johann, but especially Vinales – have a stronger pace and tomorrow we will see. Anyway in wet I feel not so bad, dry not so bad, so in each conditions we are ready,” he added.“If it's dry, then [I will] try to get my rhythm but I know especially that Vinales will arrive. He doesn't start last, he starts 11, but he has a really good pace. I know also that Johann also has a really good pace so I will try to stay there, but I know that if it is a dry race my target is to try to be on the podium because even this will be difficult.”Marquez has been surprised by Zarco's impressive rookie season so far on the satellite Yamaha but said he it was no shock to see the Frenchman take pole at Assen.“Surprised because it is the first season of course and he is doing a great job, but it is not a very big surprise [that Zarco claimed pole] because already last races he was very fast and in Le Mans he was close to the pole.“He is a great rider and is riding really good in wet and dry conditions and we look forward to the race tomorrow to try to follow him and stay with him, because also his pace on dry was really good on Friday.”Marquez also feels track conditions will enter the equation in Sunday's race, when he anticipates that grip levels will be reduced.“Tomorrow we need to understand the conditions of the track because even if it is dry, I think it will be more slippery because the grip is not there because I already see in Moto2 that they were spinning quite a lot.”