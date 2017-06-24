Petrucci: Top five would be great

Danilo Petrucci sealed his second MotoGP front row start in succession as the Pramac Ducati rider qualified third fastest in the wet at Assen.Petrucci lost the chance to stake his claim for pole after a mistake on his final lap but is more than satisfied to be at the front of the grid once more for the Dutch TT.He was only three tenths slower than Johann Zarco in Q2 and while the Italian does not believe he has the pace in the dry for a podium, he is hopeful of a strong result on Sunday.“I'm very happy and even a few months ago I couldn't think about being on the first row. I stayed in the front in all the sessions and in the moment that counts most at the end under the chequered flag,” Petrucci said.“I was quite surprised because on my last lap I made a small mistake and didn't improve my time, so when I saw P3 I thought it was not possible because I was first some seconds ago.“Anyway maybe I pushed a little bit too much all the sessions from the beginning, but I was scared about the weather; you never know and it's very difficult to understand here. It's my second consecutive first row – almost a third because in Mugello I finished second but my lap time was cancelled – but I hope the race will not finish like in Barcelona and I have to stay calm and take the best as possible.”Elaborating on his mistake, Petrucci said he had a 'scary moment' as he pushed hard on his final qualifying lap.“I made the first sector a little bit slower but I continued to push because I know that in the wet everything is possible until the chequered flag. I was pushing but in turn 12 it is a very fast corner and I go in a little bit too fast and I go on the kerb,” he said.“There was a lot of water, I remained with the throttle open and it was a scary moment, but I don't think I could gain one position or make the pole even if I do something in the first sector and the last one. I made a mistake because I was pushing too hard.”Looking ahead to Sunday's race, Petrucci says he would be happy with a top five finish and hopes conditions will be dry.“For sure I don't know which weather I prefer for tomorrow, but I hope it will be dry. Maybe I am not fast to be on the podium but I want to stay around the top five and it would be great.”