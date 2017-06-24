Top three mull soft tyre possiblity

Pole man Johann Zarco could opt to run the softer rear Michelin tyre in Sunday's Dutch TT at Assen.The Tech 3 Yamaha rider says track temperatures will decide whether or not running the softer compound is a viable alternative, but Zarco is hoping cooler conditions will allow him to use the soft rear.“I think the choice will be important but also the temperature; it was dry on Friday but the temperature was quite good in the morning and in the afternoon, still OK,” he said.“Tomorrow I think will be cold, so the option for soft can be good for me because I like to use soft, but I need to analyse this well during the warm-up.”Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez, who joins Zarco on the front row after qualifying second quickest, is also open to the idea of running the softer rear, although the reigning MotoGP world champion says his biggest quandary will be the front.“It looks like here we are struggling a little bit with the rear grip but compared to last year it is very similar. Even the front is much better this year than last year but for example in my case, all Hondas are struggling with rear grip in wet and dry, so that is our problem and we need to know and we try to fix,” Marquez said.“Like Johann said, here all the options are working quite well, especially the front tyre is where I will have a big question mark because with the soft one, it's at a standard in this track that I feel not so bad.“I tried in FP1 with the medium one but it was on the limit and it was a little bit too hard, so the soft one is working well. Then the rear, we will see: it depends on the temperature because from the soft one to the hard one is not a big difference.”However, Danilo Petrucci – third fastest in qualifying on the Pramac Ducati – does not believe he will be able to keep a constant pace on the softer rear, but admits temperatures on Sunday may leave him with no alternative.“Like Marc say, the front is a little bit better and today in qualifying and also in FP4, the track was quite strange, especially in the qualifying, because there was not so much water but there was a lot of spin. The most important thing to manage was the rear traction and it was very slippery, the track,” said Petrucci.“For example, Johann has a very different riding style and can use always some softer options, for me not, especially it depends a lot on the temperature. For me the softer options will not be possible to use to stay all the race on the same pace but it depends, if it will be very cold then I have to use the soft.”