MotoGP »

Moto2 Assen: Lorenzo Baldassarri 'stable' after horror highside

24 June 2017
"Lorenzo's vital signs are stable, he is awake, conscious but he doesn't remember the accident"
Lorenzo Baldassarri 'stable' after horror highside
Moto2 Assen: Lorenzo Baldassarri 'stable' after horror highside
Lorenzo Baldassarri will remain under observation in hospital tonight after a huge highside brought out the red flags in Moto2 qualifying at Assen.

The Forward Racing rider was flung viciously into the air when he touched the kerb on the exit of the fast Ramshoek corner, which leads to the final chicane.

The 20-year old briefly lost consciousness, but fortunately escaped any serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital in Groningen for further examination, where the medical staff confirmed a brain concussion. Dr. Michele Zasa made the following statement:

“Lorenzo is now admitted at the emergency room under observation. He underwent several CT scans and the results were negative regarding the injury. He will still have to undergo an x-ray on his right ankle in order to exclude any fracture.

"Lorenzo's vital signs are stable, he is awake, conscious but he doesn't remember the course of the accident. During the next few hours he will be seen by a neurologist and Lorenzo needs to remain under observation overnight.

"He will be re-evaluated tomorrow morning and without any further complications we expect him to be discharged tomorrow.”


Team Owner Giovanni Cuzari added: “I can't describe in words how relieved I am after this horrible crash and the wait before we got the first positive news seemed to be endless. I always consider our team as my second family, so to see Lorenzo in the gravel after his highside has been truly scary and I am so pleased that he seems to be OK.

"Therefore, I need to express great appreciation to Dainese and AGV, because without their top-level protection Lorenzo's injuries could have been a lot worse. Today we have been once again a testimonial for how important the safety on track is for our riders and that we have to try to improve it in every possible way. I also want to thank all the medical staff and everybody involved for their great support, plus everybody from the paddock for their interest and good wishes."

Valentino Rossi, a mentor to Baldassarri as part of the VR46 Riders Academy, said: "Big head concussion but he can move everything. He don't remember very well where he is, but he can speak, is conscious. So I think it's very positive news. It was a very wild crash, very bad."

Baldassarri;s team-mate and (Rossi's half-brother) Luca Marini will start Sunday's race from 14th place.

Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...

Tagged as: moto2 , Baldassarri
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Baldassarri, Dutch Moto2 2017
Pasini, Dutch Moto2 2017
Luthi, Dutch Moto2 2017
Luthi, Dutch Moto2 2017
Luthi, Dutch Moto2 2017
Aegerter, Dutch Moto2 2017
Aegerter, Dutch Moto2 2017
MacKenzie, Dutch Moto2 2017
MacKenzie, Dutch Moto2 2017
Bagnaia, Dutch Moto2 2017
Manzi, Dutch Moto2 2017
MacKenzie, Dutch Moto2 2017
Hernandez, Dutch Moto2 2017
Schrotter, Dutch Moto2 2017
Cortese, Dutch Moto2 2017
Schrotter, Dutch Moto2 2017
Manzi, Dutch Moto2 2017
Schrotter, Dutch Moto2 2017

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 