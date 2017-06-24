Vinales: After FP3, I thought I could go for pole…

By Neil Morrison

If Maverick Viñales felt his troubles ended the moment he set foot outside the Circuit of Catalunya just under a fortnight ago, he was greatly mistaken, as the championship leader suffered another troubling qualifying outing at a cold, wet and miserable Assen.The 22-year old was a hapless eleventh fastest in the afternoon Q2 shootout, a result he was at a loss to explain, other than pointing to a lack of feeling with the front and rear ends of the Yamaha M1 on Saturday afternoon.The result came as surprise, especially when taking the Catalan's speed on Friday (fastest overall, albeit in the dry) and in FP3 (fourth, just a tenth slower than team-mate Valentino Rossi) into account.From Viñales' ticked off demeanour, it was clear that he too was surprised by a showing that saw him lap the 2.8-mile Assen track some two seconds slower than eventual pole sitter and satellite Yamaha man Johann Zarco.“In FP3 I was feeling great, I was feeling good, getting a good rhythm, getting good laps on the lap time,” he said. “But suddenly in qualifying, when I exit and already I didn't have any feeling. I don't know if it's because the track was more dry or something.“But [there was] no feeling in the qualifying, with both tyres, especially with the rear on the entry of the corners, and in the middle. I couldn't make good corner speed or hard braking as I did in the morning.“I think there was a little bit less water on the track compared to this morning. But I don't know the reason. I had no feeling to go fast. Even if it was a little bit dry in some parts, I could not go fast there, because I felt like I was going to crash.“I don't know. I didn't get a good feeling. This morning I felt much more confident everywhere.”Eleventh is comfortably Viñales' poorest qualifying performance since joining Yamaha at the close of 2016. That it follows on from the Catalan's trying home grand prix two weeks before, has clearly been difficult to accept. As he struggled to find the words to describe the situation, the most he could offer up was, "It's something … amazing."“Well, the first five or six riders did the same [time as Q1],” he said. “It was just us [that struggled], we were really bad. Very strange. But anyway, it's not good starting from eleventh when you're fighting for the championship.“Another result like this didn't give me a lot of motivation, you know? You exit FP3 thinking, OK, I can go for the pole, and then you go in the qualifying and you are eleventh. It's something … amazing.”Was his means of talking a subtle way of shifting blame on Michelin, those that Viñales feels were responsible for his struggles at Austin, Jerez and Barcelona? “No, no, no,” came the reply. “I don't think Michelin have a problem here. All the tires I used today had the same grip, so I don't think Michelin caused the problem, for sure.”That being said, Viñales' pace in the dry is a match for anyone, with championship rivals Andrea Dovizioso and Marc Marquez citing the 22-year old as the favourite for the ultimate honours on Sunday. A stiff test of the young man's resolve lies ahead.