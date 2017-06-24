Redding: It was loose, it wasn’t comfy

By Neil Morrison

Scott Redding was “really happy” to shake off a fall in MotoGP Q2 before qualifying fifth for the Dutch Grand Prix, his best Saturday showing of the year.The Englishman was quick throughout qualifying day, topping FP3 before claiming top spot in Q1. Redding looked competitive soon after too, and was contesting the leading positions, before losing the front at the final chicane.Not to worry. Redding sprinted back to pit lane, before remounting his second back and improving his personal best time to sit fifth at the end of the day.The results suggested the Pramac Ducati rider was at ease throughout, but Redding admitted to feeling fear in the morning, as the track was shrouded in rain.“I'm really happy,” he said. “I am happy to be on the second row. Obviously it's in rain conditions and not in the dry but you have to make the most of the bad conditions.“I don't really feel comfortable doing those lap times. I'm taking a lot of risks with the bike but when you're making a result you can work with that. Yesterday in the dry I was fighting with the bike the whole way, and I was making no results.“That's when it's hard. We'll see tomorrow if it's dry. If we can get some dry practice in warm-up, [good]. If not we'll have to go into the race and see what happens.“I just didn't have any grip all round. This morning in entry the rear was trying to come around in fast corners. The front wasn't really that great. Last year we had the same problem in the rain. It was really greasy here.“This morning I was struggling. I thought, 'F**k it. Crash it if you have to.' Then I found it was working. Yeah, it was loose, it wasn't comfy. I said to the guys, 'The whole lap I'm scared.' I'm not going to deny it.“Every corner, something is happening, like a bit unpredictable. In the afternoon, after doing some laps, I could find a bit of comfort. Then having the Q1 and 2, that gave me a bit more confidence.”On the fall in Q2, he said, “Yeah. I had a small moment in the fast left and I tried to compensate in the braking. I was already quite fast in the final sector. I was on the limit every lap anyway. That little bit more just was unable to take it.“I saw there was four minutes and thought, 'F**k, maybe I can make it.' If I had another lap I thought I could have put it on the front row but anyway, I'm still quite happy with the job I did in the rain today.”Sunday's race is forecasted to take place in dry conditions. Considering Redding was 15th on Friday, he knows it will take a gamble to improve his feeling when slicks are fitted.“Yesterday the f**king thing was just shaking its head off. I lost everything in the first sector, even in the rain. I was struggling to turn a bit into turn three.“But the thing was, even when I did a few laps in FP4 with the dry, as soon as I get to full power the bike starts to wheelie. I'm leaning. Wind gets underneath and then it starts shaking.“It's not easy to ride. It's a difficult bike to ride, let alone when it's wheelying and shaking. We'll see tomorrow with the changes we made. If it's dry hopefully we'll get some track time in the morning and then we have to go from there.“But you know, it's a gamble. You have to go into the race with something changed. If it don't work you're pretty f**ked. If we have no dry time tomorrow, that's when it's difficult if it's dry for the race.“We'll play it by ear. We have to make a decision if we go with what we've used or do we go with what we've no idea. We'll see tomorrow what happens with the weather.”