Rossi: Victory so important for title hopes

Valentino Rossi said the importance of his hard-earned victory in the Dutch TT at Assen could not be understated as the Italian rider forced his way back into the MotoGP title race.Championship leader Maverick Vinales was a faller and Rossi took full advantage of his Movistar Yamaha team-mate's mistake to claim a maximum 25 points, sealing his 115th Grand Prix win and his tenth triumph at 'The Cathedral'.Rossi is now only seven points behind new title leader Andrea Dovizioso and three points back on Vinales after eight races, with Sachsenring in Germany up next before the championship enters a four-week summer break.“I'm very happy and it's for sure an important victory, like every victory. After one year it's a great feeling, also because I race motorcycle because of what you feel for five or six hours after the victory – it's a fantastic feeling,” said Rossi, who narrowly held off Danilo Petrucci to clinch the win, with Marc Marquez edging Cal Crutchlow for third.“It's coming after a great race, a great battle with Danilo, with Marc, with [Johann] Zarco also – and also on the technical point I am happy because we work a lot and we change the chassis and I am able to ride the bike in a better way. It's important also for the championship because it's incredibly open after eight races between a lot of different riders and different bikes, so it's very interesting.“We discovered this season that from one week to the other, everything can change, so it will be very important next week to try to be strong also in Sachsenring,” added the 38-year-old.“Before we think to next week we try to feel this tenth victory in Assen for me in my career and I'm very proud. After the tenth [victory] in Barcelona [in 2016] I was able to win ten times in my career also at Assen, and they are two of my favourite tracks, so it is a great feeling.”Tricky conditions at Assen made tyre choice crucial, with light rain at the end of the race setting up a tense finale.“It was very difficult for everybody because it's open about the setting and also with the two different bikes, and also with the tyres,” Rossi said.“We know that the hard for us worked well but the temperature is very low; you have some drops of water, so we were very not sure about the choice, but at the end we did the right choice with the rear and the tyres worked well. From the first moment I started to be optimistic about the victory because I was in front and I could keep a good pace.“The it started to rain so it was like you had to start another time from zero. I hoped that it don't increase too much and I fight a little with Danilo, who is always strong in these situations,” Rossi added.“I saw him also suffer when he was in front because when you are in front, it's a lot more difficult because if there is a little bit more water in one corner, you can throw away a whole race. At the end I think that the rain was less and I started to push more and it was a good last laps.”The German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring has been dominated by Honda riders in recent seasons and Rossi acknowledges that it will be difficult to buck the trend next weekend.“The championship is unbelievable and I'm so happy that it is like this because it's also great fun to follow. Nothing is closed and everything is open between different riders and also different bikes.“Sachsenring is a very different track compared to Assen and in the last years Honda, and especially Marquez, are always very strong, so we need to be competitive also there.”