Petrucci: Ducati/Aprilia decision in summer

Assen runner-up Danilo Petrucci says he will make a decision on his future during the upcoming summer break after asking Ducati and Aprilia for time to mull over his options.The Italian rider pushed Valentino Rossi all the way in the Dutch TT at Assen as he finished second by only 0.063s on the Pramac Ducati for his second rostrum in three races, with Petrucci also breaking into the top three on home soil at Mugello.The 26-year-old is in talks with Ducati and Aprilia for 2018 but wants to wait until after the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring before making a commitment.“There are a lot of words in this time but I ask everything, Ducati and Aprilia and everyone, to wait these races because I have to concentrate,” he said.“I want to be fast in these two races and then during the holiday I am more relaxed and I can think about the future but not at this time. I'm doing a good championship so it's OK in this way at this moment.”