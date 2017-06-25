MotoGP »

MotoGP Assen: Petrucci: Ducati/Aprilia decision in summer

25 June 2017
'During the holiday I am more relaxed and I can think about the future but not at this time' - Danilo Petrucci.
Petrucci: Ducati/Aprilia decision in summer
MotoGP Assen: Petrucci: Ducati/Aprilia decision in summer
Assen runner-up Danilo Petrucci says he will make a decision on his future during the upcoming summer break after asking Ducati and Aprilia for time to mull over his options.

The Italian rider pushed Valentino Rossi all the way in the Dutch TT at Assen as he finished second by only 0.063s on the Pramac Ducati for his second rostrum in three races, with Petrucci also breaking into the top three on home soil at Mugello.

The 26-year-old is in talks with Ducati and Aprilia for 2018 but wants to wait until after the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring before making a commitment.

“There are a lot of words in this time but I ask everything, Ducati and Aprilia and everyone, to wait these races because I have to concentrate,” he said.

“I want to be fast in these two races and then during the holiday I am more relaxed and I can think about the future but not at this time. I'm doing a good championship so it's OK in this way at this moment.”


Tagged as: Valentino Rossi , Petrucci
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Petrucci, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Petrucci, Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Petrucci, Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Petrucci, Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Petrucci, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Petrucci, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Zarco, Marquez, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Petrucci, Rossi, Marquez, Dutch MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Gretzky

June 25, 2017 3:26 PM

Hmmm quite easy for Ducati,i don't know details of Jlo' s contract,but replace Danilo on the factory bike,fast in almost every circumstances instead of the extraordinary expensive Jlo

cossiegaz

June 25, 2017 3:52 PM

Crazy to move to Aprilia unless there offering a mega pay cheque that's too good to turn down. Stay at Pramac Ducati with factory support and hope for Lorenzo to switch to Suzuki next season or the one after and then move in to factory team alongside Dovi.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 