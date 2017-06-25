Rossi: Thought of last lap Marquez duel very worrying!

Valentino Rossi said he feared a repeat of his epic 2015 duel with Marc Marquez was in prospect at Assen.Ultimately, it was fellow countryman Danilo Petrucci who pushed the Movistar Yamaha rider all the way to the finish in the Dutch TT, but Rossi said he was initially 'very worried' that the race could develop into a battle with Repsol Honda's Marquez.In 2015, the pair traded blows throughout the race and famously clashed at the chicane on the final lap, with Rossi running straight through the gravel to claim victory after finding Marquez on his inside.The Italian, celebrating his tenth win at Assen, said: “At the beginning of the race I saw [Johann] Zarco in front, but I know that he had soft tyres, so I think that the race will be against Marc another time – and I was very worried!“But anyway I was worried also with Zarco and Petrucci, so it don't change a lot. But this time I was able to arrive in front.”Marquez, asked what the outcome would have been if he had been the rider involved in the final lap tussle with Rossi, said he used the experience of the clash two years ago to ensure he 'arrived first' at the chicane as be disputed third place with Britain's Cal Crutchlow.“I know that if I was able to arrive behind Valentino on the last laps it was already a good result, but this time I was fighting with Cal on the last lap,” said Marquez.“With the experience of '15 I prefer to arrive first at the last chicane because then you can defend in a different way.”