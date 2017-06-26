MotoGP »

MotoGP Assen: Rossi 'had no time to think about Vinales DNF'

26 June 2017
'When I saw Vinales out it was an important use for the rest of the race but at that moment you don't have time to be happy or not happy' - Valentino Rossi.
Valentino Rossi says Maverick Vinales' demise did not have any impact on how he approached the remainder of the race in Assen.

Vinales led the MotoGP World Championship by seven points before the Dutch TT but after falling from the race as he attempted to make up ground after starting from 11th on the grid, the young Spaniard has lost his title lead to Andrea Dovizioso, who is only four points ahead.

Rossi – now only three points behind his Movistar Yamaha team-mate as he claimed his first win of the season at Assen – said he did not have time to contemplate the ramifications of Vinales' spill during the race.

“Following the pace that Maverick had on Friday, I was worried that he would arrive. At the beginning I tried to push from the first lap but anyway we had quite good pace for the conditions,” Rossi said.

“When I saw Vinales out it was an important use for the rest of the race but at that moment you don't have time to be happy or not happy, just to think to go fast as much as possible.”

Marc Marquez, who is only a further four points behind Rossi in one of the most open premier class title races ever, said he continuing to 'keep pushing' once he realised Vinales' race was over.

“I was pushing my 100 per-cent because already to be there on the top on dry conditions was difficult so I knew my target was to try to finish on the podium. When I saw Vinales out, I tried to keep pushing and tried to keep in a good pace and just follow Valentino,” said the Repsol Honda rider.

“In the end when light rain appeared then you start to think about the championship a little bit because these kind of races are very dangerous: you can gain many points or you can lose everything. I was not taking the chance to lose more points so I tried to be on the podium, to take 16 points, because like this I am still alive in the championship.”



ZeFrenchAngle

June 26, 2017 5:48 AM

Translation for the reporter who asked that question : Rossi : "Man, I won that race by 0.063 seconds - do you really think I had time to sip a Bacardi and ponder where Maverick's fall put me in the table ?". Marc : "Man, you are asking a stupid question - I am trying to follow Valentino, then Danilo, then Dovi and Cal are messing with my style, and YOU are asking me that question !!!".


