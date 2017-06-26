MotoGP »

MotoGP Assen: Rossi says 'everything easier' with new chassis

26 June 2017
'From the first time I tried the bike I don't feel comfortable in the entry of the corner. I have to force always too much the bike, which is not my riding style' - Valentino Rossi.
Rossi says 'everything easier' with new chassis
MotoGP Assen: Rossi says 'everything easier' with new chassis
Valentino Rossi feels much more comfortable using the new Yamaha chassis, which has solved the issues he was facing in corner entry.

Rossi, who won his 115th Grand Prix at Assen – giving the 38-year-old the longest winning career stretching over 20 years and 313 days – felt he was having to force the YZR-M1 into the corners using the previous chassis.

He explained that this created a conflict with his riding style, but Rossi is now much happier with the updated frame from Yamaha, first used at the Barcelona post-race test, which enhances the bike's traditional strong points.

“From the first time I tried the bike I don't feel comfortable in the entry of the corner. I have to force always too much the bike, which is not my riding style and I do not feel fast in the entry – I was not fast in the entry,” Rossi said.

“That moment is a good place for the Yamaha, it is always our strong point so we try to work to improve that area.”

Asked if the new chassis allowed him to take greater benefit from the hard rear Michelin tyres, Rossi – who ran a hard rear in Sunday's race – said he was unsure, but admitted that 'everything' was easier with the updated frame.

“This I don't know, but I can ride the bike in a better way so after everything is more easy, also using the harder tyre.”

Rossi waited until the final moment to gamble on a hard rear in comparison to his key rivals, who all opted for the medium, but later said the risk paid off.

“We were lucky because on Friday we were able to compare the medium and the hard and it depends very much on the bikes I think, and it depends also on different riding styles of the different riders, but very much the bikes. In our bike the hard worked better than then medium,” said Rossi.

“I knew that, but you need a good conditions to have the hard so until the last moment, everything was open. Also I know that the other guys at the front are with the medium, but I know in the normal dry conditions we can be stronger with the hard, so I decided to risk.”

Tagged as: Valentino Rossi
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Rossi, overtakes Petrucci, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dovizioso, Petrucci, Marquez Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Petrucci, Rossi Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Petrucci, Dovizioso Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Petrucci, Marquez Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Marquez Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Marquez Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Will Hartog, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi, Petrucci, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Petrucci, Rossi, Marquez, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Petrucci, Rossi, Marquez, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Petrucci, Rossi, Marquez, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Pertrucci, Rossi, Dutch MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


ciku

June 26, 2017 1:27 AM

i read somewhere that Yamaha internal sources said that it's nothing new at all from their 'new' chassis, they said it just an old 2016 chassis modified to fit the new parts i.e. engine mounting, swing arms n forks..

Guna4699

June 25, 2017 7:36 PM
Last Edited 3 hours ago

# New hybrid chassis for 2016 aimed at adapting M1 to shifting grip balance from front with bridgestone to rear in Michelin went pointless when Michelin drastically improved their front tyre and regular chassis remained a better option. # Mid season new chassis upgrade in 2016 left VR JL unimpressed and was dropped in favour existing slightly modified version of 2015 chassis. # Further refinement of 2015 chassis to sync better with Michelin hampered end of race grip. # Trying to retain grip in closing laps, Yamaha suffered in very hot & wet. Almost a year an half's development work goes down the drain and yamaha swam across 2016 with 2015 chassis. Since 2015 an upgrade has really impressed Rossi without second mixed thought, hope he remains strong.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 