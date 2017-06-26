Rossi says 'everything easier' with new chassis

Valentino Rossi feels much more comfortable using the new Yamaha chassis, which has solved the issues he was facing in corner entry.Rossi, who won his 115th Grand Prix at Assen – giving the 38-year-old the longest winning career stretching over 20 years and 313 days – felt he was having to force the YZR-M1 into the corners using the previous chassis.He explained that this created a conflict with his riding style, but Rossi is now much happier with the updated frame from Yamaha, first used at the Barcelona post-race test, which enhances the bike's traditional strong points.“From the first time I tried the bike I don't feel comfortable in the entry of the corner. I have to force always too much the bike, which is not my riding style and I do not feel fast in the entry – I was not fast in the entry,” Rossi said.“That moment is a good place for the Yamaha, it is always our strong point so we try to work to improve that area.”Asked if the new chassis allowed him to take greater benefit from the hard rear Michelin tyres, Rossi – who ran a hard rear in Sunday's race – said he was unsure, but admitted that 'everything' was easier with the updated frame.“This I don't know, but I can ride the bike in a better way so after everything is more easy, also using the harder tyre.”Rossi waited until the final moment to gamble on a hard rear in comparison to his key rivals, who all opted for the medium, but later said the risk paid off.“We were lucky because on Friday we were able to compare the medium and the hard and it depends very much on the bikes I think, and it depends also on different riding styles of the different riders, but very much the bikes. In our bike the hard worked better than then medium,” said Rossi.“I knew that, but you need a good conditions to have the hard so until the last moment, everything was open. Also I know that the other guys at the front are with the medium, but I know in the normal dry conditions we can be stronger with the hard, so I decided to risk.”