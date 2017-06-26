MotoGP »

Max Biaggi out of intensive care on 46th birthday

26 June 2017
Max Biaggi reveals on his 46th birthday he is now out of intensive care, two weeks after his supermoto accident in Italy
Max Biaggi is confirmed to have left intensive care more than two weeks after he was airlifted to hospital following a serious Supermoto training accident.

The two-time World Superbike Champion and 13-time 500/MotoGP race winner suffered thoracic trauma and multiple rib fractures in the accidents, leading to him being airlifted to San Camillo Hospital, where he was kept in the intensive care ward prior to a surgery on Thursday (22nd June)

On the day of his 46th birthday, Biaggi took to his personal Instagram account to reveal he is on the mend and is now out of intensive care.

“After the time I spent in there, the most beautiful gift and get out of intensive care after 17 days. Thank you for all the birthday wishes and for all the affections received every day. Unforgettable. I love you.”



