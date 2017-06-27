MotoGP »

Lewis Hamilton: MotoGP 'just a very cool series'

27 June 2017
"I would really love to get my hands on a MotoGP bike one day!" - Lewis Hamilton.
Triple F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has again expressed a desire to one day test a MotoGP bike.

In an interview with Monster, the Englishman said: "I love bikes - I don't really drive [cars] too much off-track, I tend to ride my MV Agusta bikes around.

"The sense of freedom you get is amazing when it's just you and the bike.

"But racing one would be a whole different proposition. I'm a big fan of MotoGP; it's just a very cool series. I would really love to get my hands on a MotoGP bike one day!"

MotoGP has had five different winners in the eight races so far this season, with eleven points covering Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati), Maverick Vinales (Yamaha), Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) and Marc Marquez (Honda) at the top of the world championship standings.

