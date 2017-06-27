MotoGP »

MotoGP Germany: Michelin increases allocation for resurfaced Sachsenring

27 June 2017
Michelin's tyre allocation for the German Grand Prix will be expanded to four different front and rear tyres; to prepare for resurfaced Sachsenring.
Michelin increases allocation for resurfaced Sachsenring
MotoGP Germany: Michelin increases allocation for resurfaced Sachsenring
Michelin's tyre allocation has been expanded for the upcoming German Grand Prix, as the tyre manufacturer has had no opportunity to test at the resurfaced Sachsenring prior to the GP weekend.

Riders will have an extra front and rear tyre available to use throughout the three days, meaning there will be four fronts and four rears on offer, rather than the three fronts and three rears that are in the usual allocation.

The thinking behind the move comes from the fact Michelin has not had the opportunity to test on the resurfaced track, due to noise restrictions that are in place at the Sachsenring – a circuit situated next to residential and commercial zones.

Racing technical director Nicolas Goubert said the company “tried everything” to arrange a test there before the race weekend, as the new surface is bound to offer up a great deal of challenges. Michelin is concerned about the added grip of the surface increasing tyre temperature, he said, rather than excessive wear, as Bridgestone found out - to great cost - at the resurfaced Phillip Island in 2013.

What's more, the temperature range at the East German venue is an extreme variable. Morning temperatures tend to be quite cold for June/July, while there is a normal rise in the afternoon. Then, of course, the threat of rain is never far away.

Add that to the track's unique layout, with riders punishing the left side of both tyres through the ever quickening turns 5-11 before taking the plunge to the right at turn 12 – the infamous 'Waterfall' corner -, and you quickly understands the considerable challenge of designing the tyres with no prior experience of the new surface.

Thus, the French company has had to take “an educated guess” on what specifications to use. All front and rear tyres will feature the asymmetric design, with the left side a harder compound than the right.

The extra slick front tyre in the allocation will be a medium compound, meaning riders have a soft, a hard and two medium fronts to choose from. For the rear, the added tyre will be a hard. Therefore, there will be one soft, one medium and two hard compounds to select.

In both instances, the two medium fronts and two hard rears will have a slight variation in terms of the rigidity of the compound.

Speaking at Assen on Saturday, Goubert explained, “There have been no tests [at the Sachsenring]. We tried everything to have a test. At the end it was not possible because of the noise regulations and so on.

“We agreed with Dorna that we could have one more specification of tyre. One more front and one more rear to cover a wider [range]. So that's a way to cover wider conditions.

“Usually when a track is resurfaced the grip level is higher. So tyre temperature is higher. It does not affect so much the wear. We took that information and built some tyres but it's an educated guess.

“Phillip Island is exactly what I said. They had trouble with tyre temperature. Not with wear. It [the Sachsenring] is very asymmetric. Last year we experienced that. If you remember on Friday morning last year it was terribly cold. So we'll see. “

By Neil Morrison


Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...



« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Michelin tyres, Spanish MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi runs wide before Zarco makes contact, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Marquez, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Girl, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Girl, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Girl, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Girl, Dutch MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 