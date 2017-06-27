Marquez senses chance to close title gap

MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez feels he has an excellent chance to close the gap in the title race this weekend at the Sachsenring in Germany.Marquez holds a remarkable record at the circuit, where he has won seven times in succession since 2010 across the 125cc, Moto2 and MotoGP classes, including four consecutive victories in the premier class since 2013. The Repsol Honda rider has also claimed pole on all seven occasions, making him a clear favourite heading into the weekend.The Spanish rider is currently fourth in the championship standings after the first eight races, but in one of the closest title races ever, he is only 11 points behind Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso.The Sachsenring has been completely resurfaced since last year but Marquez remains high on confidence over his prospects.“I look forward to going to the Sachsenring, a circuit that has proven to be good for us in the past. Of course we'll have to wait and see how things go, as the track has been resurfaced and we know it can be quite different, starting with the grip, which will probably be higher compared to recent years,� Marquez said.“We must remain concentrated in order to be able to manage every situation as well as possible, like we did in Assen. In any case, it's a circuit that I like and where I'll try to be stronger. We're just 11 points from Dovizioso at the top, and that's good.“This championship is really open, and we must keep calm and keep working hard to be better and better in the coming races.�