Marquez senses chance to close title gap

27 June 2017
'It's a circuit that I like and where I'll try to be stronger. We're just 11 points from Dovizioso at the top, and that's good' - Marc Marquez.
MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez feels he has an excellent chance to close the gap in the title race this weekend at the Sachsenring in Germany.

Marquez holds a remarkable record at the circuit, where he has won seven times in succession since 2010 across the 125cc, Moto2 and MotoGP classes, including four consecutive victories in the premier class since 2013. The Repsol Honda rider has also claimed pole on all seven occasions, making him a clear favourite heading into the weekend.

The Spanish rider is currently fourth in the championship standings after the first eight races, but in one of the closest title races ever, he is only 11 points behind Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso.

The Sachsenring has been completely resurfaced since last year but Marquez remains high on confidence over his prospects.

“I look forward to going to the Sachsenring, a circuit that has proven to be good for us in the past. Of course we'll have to wait and see how things go, as the track has been resurfaced and we know it can be quite different, starting with the grip, which will probably be higher compared to recent years,� Marquez said.

“We must remain concentrated in order to be able to manage every situation as well as possible, like we did in Assen. In any case, it's a circuit that I like and where I'll try to be stronger. We're just 11 points from Dovizioso at the top, and that's good.

“This championship is really open, and we must keep calm and keep working hard to be better and better in the coming races.�

Yearby23

June 27, 2017 2:25 PM

Still my bet for the title. You can never predict what Marc is going to do, especially now the drama has turned on to Maverick the pressure is off Marc and there are many good tracks for him coming up in the 2nd half of the season. Sachsenring, Aragon, Philip Island, Motegi, Valencia. He'll be right at the sharp end as always. This season is all about who is most consistent and who crashes least. Dovi is the man at the moment but it could change.

Luvtheracing

June 27, 2017 3:42 PM

Let's see. In 2016, he was fading in the wet conditions and despite riding off the track through the gravel trap in the early going and falling behind the leaders by something like 20 or 30 seconds, won the race, cruising to victory with 10 laps remaining. Seven for seven from pole position. Without making a prediction, I'm going to give 5 points to MM over any of his rivals, resurfaced track or not.


