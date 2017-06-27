MotoGP »

MotoGP Assen: Redding: I just braked, locked, and that was that

27 June 2017
Scott Redding endures heartache at the Dutch Grand Prix as he crashes out of seventh place on the penultimate lap.
Redding: I just braked, locked, and that was that
MotoGP Assen: Redding: I just braked, locked, and that was that
Scott Redding's Dutch Grand Prix ended in heartache after the Englishman crashed out of the fight for seventh place with a little over a lap to run on Sunday.

The 24-year old was running a strong pace in the opening exchanges of the 26-lap affair, a contrast to the majority of races his year, when he has struggled to manage the Ducati GP16 with a full tank of fuel.

Sitting as high as fifth early on, Redding soon encountered front tyre wear, while his electronics set-up was far from perfect due to a lack of dry testing, making life difficult on corner entry.

Having slipped to tenth, Redding then took advantage of a light shower of rain and climbed three places on lap twenty to hold seventh, a place that would have equalled his best result of the year.

But in the end, it wasn't to be. “It wasn't really great, the whole race," he said. "The beginning was good, which is normally where we struggle. I had good grip, good feeling. But then we had the front tyre starting to drop a lot and I was closing in a few corners on the right side.

“Then that's when I started to struggle, and lose the gap to the other guys. Then the rear was dropping on entry but it was more the electronics because we didn't have so much time to work on that area. So I struggled a bit with that. With the front closing I missed the corner speed.

"Then the rain came. I struggled even more. Normally when the rain comes I feel quite good but I started to struggled with front grip in general.

“Then I managed to get a feeling and was coming back quite good. I thought I could hold the guys off until the last lap. Then I just braked for the last corner, locked the front and that was that.

“That's why I was happy with the start of the race. We had a setting that we didn't test for one lap. It was a bit of a gamble. In the beginning I felt really good. I felt confident.

“Just when the tyre started to drop it was out of my control again. I'm disappointed with the way it finished, but I'm happy with the start.

“There were some positives from this weekend. It was a good qualifying in an action-packed weekend, and it was a good race until we crashed. We need to look at the positives, make it last longer and show some potential at the Sachsenring.”

By Neil Morrison


Want more? CLICK HERE for the MotoGP Homepage...



Tagged as: redding
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Redding, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi runs wide before Zarco makes contact, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Marquez, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Girl, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Girl, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Girl, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Girl, Dutch MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Matty745

June 27, 2017 3:35 PM
Last Edited 50 minutes ago

ciku: not sure if he can keep his Pramac seat next year because with that kind of performance Ducati definitely won't extend his contract, but maybe it'll be enough to convince Pramac bosses to sign him as their own since Petrucci would get factory contract (that Redding currently hold) or Davies would take Petrucci place (if the Italian choose to go to Aprilia)..
Deal to keep both riders in the team is almost done according to the team, latest rumour is that Petrux could sign before this weekend... Team and Ducati want to keep Scott as well, talks about that been going on for some time.. And both are on Ducati corse contract this year, not only Scott... Davies to MotoGP won't happen as Ducati has other plans for him in Superbike and he is not really interested in the switch as well..

Matty745

June 27, 2017 12:35 PM

Even thou it ended in tears for Scott he should be happy with his race and with weekend in general, as apart from Friday good speed was seen in wet or dry.. Plenty of positives to take to Germany, where I believe he will bounce back and get some good points..


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 