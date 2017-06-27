Redding: I just braked, locked, and that was that

By Neil Morrison

Scott Redding's Dutch Grand Prix ended in heartache after the Englishman crashed out of the fight for seventh place with a little over a lap to run on Sunday.The 24-year old was running a strong pace in the opening exchanges of the 26-lap affair, a contrast to the majority of races his year, when he has struggled to manage the Ducati GP16 with a full tank of fuel.Sitting as high as fifth early on, Redding soon encountered front tyre wear, while his electronics set-up was far from perfect due to a lack of dry testing, making life difficult on corner entry.Having slipped to tenth, Redding then took advantage of a light shower of rain and climbed three places on lap twenty to hold seventh, a place that would have equalled his best result of the year.But in the end, it wasn't to be. “It wasn't really great, the whole race," he said. "The beginning was good, which is normally where we struggle. I had good grip, good feeling. But then we had the front tyre starting to drop a lot and I was closing in a few corners on the right side.“Then that's when I started to struggle, and lose the gap to the other guys. Then the rear was dropping on entry but it was more the electronics because we didn't have so much time to work on that area. So I struggled a bit with that. With the front closing I missed the corner speed."Then the rain came. I struggled even more. Normally when the rain comes I feel quite good but I started to struggled with front grip in general.“Then I managed to get a feeling and was coming back quite good. I thought I could hold the guys off until the last lap. Then I just braked for the last corner, locked the front and that was that.“That's why I was happy with the start of the race. We had a setting that we didn't test for one lap. It was a bit of a gamble. In the beginning I felt really good. I felt confident.“Just when the tyre started to drop it was out of my control again. I'm disappointed with the way it finished, but I'm happy with the start.“There were some positives from this weekend. It was a good qualifying in an action-packed weekend, and it was a good race until we crashed. We need to look at the positives, make it last longer and show some potential at the Sachsenring.”