MotoGP »

Circuit of Wales gets fresh public funding rejection

27 June 2017
The Circuit of Wales has suffered a fatal blow to its funding plan after the Welsh Government turned down its latest submission.
Circuit of Wales gets fresh public funding rejection
Circuit of Wales gets fresh public funding rejection
The Circuit of Wales project has suffered a fatal blow to its funding plan after the Welsh Government turned down a £210m public funding submission for the proposed Ebbw Vale circuit.

After submitting a revised funding plan last February asking for around half of the cost to be underwritten by the Welsh Government, having had a previous 80% underwritten bid rejected last year, the new plan has also been declined.

In a Welsh Government cabinet meeting held this morning, an automotive business park is said to be built instead of the Circuit of Wales project, which holds the rights to host the British round of MotoGP.

The Welsh Government is reported to have already spent almost £10m in public money to develop the proposal, which had been estimated to create 6,000 jobs and attract up to 750,000 visitors per year in order to inject £45m into the local economy each year. Figures the government has now disputed.

In January the project announced a new partnership with sports company Extreme to develop sport facilities, music venues and hotels on the circuit site, but Extreme would not be injecting any additional funding to its business plan.

The Circuit of Wales project had been set to be financially backed by insurance giants Aviva who are potentially lined up to cover to new funding plan changes.

But the plans look set to be formally shelved after the Welsh Audit Office reported significant shortcomings in the plan and projected jobs created to be much lower than the quoted 6,000 figure - quoting only 100 full-time jobs.

The critical block to the funding plan comes from the local government budget, with Economy Secretary Ken Skates stating the required public money would hurt its entire budget.

"This represents the same cost as building, for example, the planned new Specialist and Critical Care Centre in Cwmbran, 10 schools similar to the new Ysgol Bae Baglan in Port Talbot, or the equivalent of 5,000 new affordable homes in communities right across Wales," Skates said.

The project leaders – the Heads of the Valleys Development Company – is yet to confirm its next move.

The venture secured a deal with Dorna to host the British MotoGP from 2015, but the lack of progress meant a deal was then reached between CoW and Silverstone.

Silverstone has hosted the first two years of the British MotoGP contract the Circuit of Wales holds and will be called upon again for the 2017 race, with an option in place for 2018.

The MotoGP deal in place for the Circuit of Wales is for five-years, with the option of a further five-year extension, which began in 2015.

Tagged as: 2017 , Circuit of Wales
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Circuit of Wales, [Credit: Crunch Communications]
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi runs wide before Zarco makes contact, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Marquez, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Girl, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Girl, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Girl, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Girl, Dutch MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


Steve Rowe

June 27, 2017 1:57 PM
Last Edited 1 hour 33 minutes ago

Has there ever been a proper explanation from Dorna as to why this non-existent track was handed the rights to the British GP on a multi year deal? Sounds like a stunt that FIFA would pull. ££$$$€€€


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 