MotoGP »

MotoGP Germany: New asphalt a big unknown, says Pedrosa

27 June 2017
'I honestly do not know what to expect from the resurfacing of the track as it's difficult to make predictions before getting there' - Dani Pedrosa.
New asphalt a big unknown, says Pedrosa
MotoGP Germany: New asphalt a big unknown, says Pedrosa
The newly resurfaced track at the Sachsenring in Germany will poses a new set of challenges this weekend, says Repsol Honda's Dani Pedrosa.

A six-time winner at the venue, including four victories in MotoGP – the last of which he achieved in 2012 – Pedrosa rates the Sachsenring as one of his favourite circuits, but the 31-year-old says it is difficult to predict what impact the new asphalt will have.

“Sachsenring is one of my favourite tracks on the calendar and we are going there ready to prepare for the race as best as possible,” said Pedrosa.

“I honestly do not know what to expect from the resurfacing of the track as it's difficult to make predictions before getting there but I hope to have a good feeling with the bike and the tyres.

“We know as a team we are working well together and doing things right so we will continue with this mentality and try to understand how to make the tyres work better in every situation,” he added.

“The championship is still very close and I look forward to getting back on my bike on Friday and fighting for a good result on Sunday.”

Pedrosa is fifth in the standings, 17 points behind team-mate Marc Marquez.

Tagged as: Dani Pedrosa , Marquez
« Take me back to the MotoGP Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Pedrosa, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi and Zarco touch, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Rossi runs wide before Zarco makes contact, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Marquez, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Zarco, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Girl, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Girl, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Girl, Dutch MotoGP 2017
Girl, Dutch MotoGP 2017

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 