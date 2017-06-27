New asphalt a big unknown, says Pedrosa

The newly resurfaced track at the Sachsenring in Germany will poses a new set of challenges this weekend, says Repsol Honda's Dani Pedrosa.A six-time winner at the venue, including four victories in MotoGP – the last of which he achieved in 2012 – Pedrosa rates the Sachsenring as one of his favourite circuits, but the 31-year-old says it is difficult to predict what impact the new asphalt will have.“Sachsenring is one of my favourite tracks on the calendar and we are going there ready to prepare for the race as best as possible,” said Pedrosa.“I honestly do not know what to expect from the resurfacing of the track as it's difficult to make predictions before getting there but I hope to have a good feeling with the bike and the tyres.“We know as a team we are working well together and doing things right so we will continue with this mentality and try to understand how to make the tyres work better in every situation,” he added.“The championship is still very close and I look forward to getting back on my bike on Friday and fighting for a good result on Sunday.”Pedrosa is fifth in the standings, 17 points behind team-mate Marc Marquez.