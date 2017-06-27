Miller: I'm really happy where I am

By Neil Morrison

Jack Miller put the question mark surrounding his future to one side at Assen to secure a fine sixth place in a turbulent MotoGP race, the Australian's best result in the premier class since he won at this very track a year ago.Post-race, the Australian also hinted his first choice for 2018 would be to stay with the Marc VDS Honda team in the midst of reported interest from Pramac Ducati and Aprilia, by stating, “I'm really happy where I am.”Having crashed out of a promising position in the previous outing, Miller was keen to return to his ways of scoring solid, consistent top ten places. In sketchy conditions, with a light shower peppering the track, the 22-year old did just that.When holding tenth, Miller refused to back off when the drizzle began on lap 19. His speed carried him through the lower reaches of the top ten, and within a lap he had passed Dani Pedrosa, Aleix Espargaro and Scott Redding.Any question over Miller's increasing maturity could be dispelled in the following laps. Having attempted to catch Cal Crutchlow up ahead, the Australian soon realised bridging the gap to the top five was a step too far. Rather than engage in any rash move, Miller brought it home for his first top six of the year.“It was a different race,” began Miller, now eleventh in the championship standings. “We tried to push from the start. I got a good start but in the first sector it's all right corners and from my grid position I was stuck on the outside. I did my best for damage limitation.“I jumped the next row but when I got into the group I had people coming underneath me. It was really difficult to get onto the inside. Then in turn five I had a decent spot. Then I was able to get through on a couple of guys. I got through on Dani and Aleix.“I was tucked in behind Crutch and I had my front tyre pressure getting too high. A light came on to warn me it was getting too high. I've never had that before. So I was a little nervous. I sort of got baulked by it. It wasn't ideal. But once I forgot about it, and the pressure went back OK.“I was able to make up the gap that I had lost in the two laps prior. Yeah, I had a good fight going with Dani right up until the drizzle came. Then Dani shut off, Aleix shut off. I went through on those two. I was busting out 1m 38s consistently. I could see Cal wasn't going away from me. If anything, we were catching the front group.“Five laps until the end the drizzle started getting harder. I could see the front group wasn't coming any closer. I had 16 or 17 seconds to the group behind me so I buttoned off and brought sixth position home. It was a good day for us.“I was fighting with [Pedrosa] for the whole race. It's pretty decent. I mean, the guy's on the factory machine. To get in front of him and then push through and close the guys in front of me, I mean, I'm stoked to finish sixth. It's a good result for myself, for the team. It's just making up a little bit for the bad results we had in Jerez and Barcelona. And also after the crash in Le Mans.”On whether the severity of the rain warranted a pit-stop to change tyres, Miller explained, “For me, we never had enough rain out there to change the bike. I had a lot of rain on the screen of the bike. I pulled both the tear-offs off my visor so I could see exactly how much rain was coming.“Every time I stuck my head out of the bubble, the rain wasn't enough to even stick on my visor. I knew it wasn't too bad. The best thing is, I kept pushing even when I saw the rain. The other guys shut off. They cooled their tyres down and they weren't really able to bring the temperature back up. I think this was a key factor to keep my pace and be where I am today.”After the news that Cal Crutchlow secured a two-year HRC contract for 2018 and '19, there has been much speculation surrounding Miller's future. It is unlikely he will receive another factory contract, such as the one he is currently on, but his Marc VDS team is keen for him continue in their squad.Asked whether he hopes to sort his future out before the summer break, Miller expressed his happiness in his current surroundings. “Of course, the sooner [I know] the better for me,” he said. “We still have the eye to make everything perfect for next year to have the best chance of challenging for better positions. We're working really hard. I really enjoy where I am.”When pressed on whether this result was in any way a defiant call to Honda for potentially not offering him a factory contract for 2018 and beyond, Miller played the situation down. Be it a factory contract, or a team contract, the differences are small, he said, and pointed to Crutchlow's (currently contracted to Lucio Cecchinello's LCR team) recent performances as evidence of that.“Nah, they [Honda] know what they're doing. As you've seen this year, Cal isn't on an HRC contract. He's on an LCR contract. Whether you're on a factory contract or a team contract, I don't think it really makes that much of a difference to be honest.“They'll give the parts to whoever they give the parts to. I've been on the other side of the cards for the past three years so we've just got to show them that we have to keep pushing to be the top satellite guys to be able to get the support.”On Sunday, Marc VDS announced that Moto2 rider Franco Morbidelli would be stepping up to the MotoGP class in 2018 after signing a two-year contract extension, with an option to continue for a third year in 2020.