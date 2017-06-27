Danny Kent back with Ajo for Sachsenring?

By Peter McLaren

An injury for Niccolo Antonelli means Danny Kent is rumoured to make his second start of the season for Red Bull KTM Ajo, in this weekend's German round.Antonelli was unable to take part in the Assen Moto3 race after injuring his back on Saturday."Niccolo is experiencing a lot of pain in his shoulder right now, so we have to calmly analyse if he will be able to ride at Sachsenring," said team boss Aki Ajo on Sunday.With opening practice for the German Grand Prix starting on Friday, it is believed that the Italian won't recover in time and Kent has thus be called-up.Having split from the Kiefer Moto2 squad in Austin, Kent returned to Moto3 and Ajo courtesy of a wild-card entry - alongside Antonelli and Bo Bendsneyder - at Le Mans.The 2015 world champion qualified and finished tenth during the French weekend, crossing the line less than two-seconds from runner-up Aron Canet and was second quickest in the wet FP2.But with wild-card numbers limited, Kent's next GP opportunity was as a replacement for the injured Iker Lecuona at the Garage Plus Interwetten (Kalex) team for the Italian Moto2 round, where he qualified twelfth but failed to finish.Kent won from pole at the Sachsenring in 2015.