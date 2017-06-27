MotoGP »

Moto3: Danny Kent back with Ajo for Sachsenring?

27 June 2017
Danny Kent to make second appearance of the season for Red Bull KTM Ajo?
An injury for Niccolo Antonelli means Danny Kent is rumoured to make his second start of the season for Red Bull KTM Ajo, in this weekend's German round.

Antonelli was unable to take part in the Assen Moto3 race after injuring his back on Saturday.

"Niccolo is experiencing a lot of pain in his shoulder right now, so we have to calmly analyse if he will be able to ride at Sachsenring," said team boss Aki Ajo on Sunday.

With opening practice for the German Grand Prix starting on Friday, it is believed that the Italian won't recover in time and Kent has thus be called-up.

Having split from the Kiefer Moto2 squad in Austin, Kent returned to Moto3 and Ajo courtesy of a wild-card entry - alongside Antonelli and Bo Bendsneyder - at Le Mans.

The 2015 world champion qualified and finished tenth during the French weekend, crossing the line less than two-seconds from runner-up Aron Canet and was second quickest in the wet FP2.

But with wild-card numbers limited, Kent's next GP opportunity was as a replacement for the injured Iker Lecuona at the Garage Plus Interwetten (Kalex) team for the Italian Moto2 round, where he qualified twelfth but failed to finish.

Kent won from pole at the Sachsenring in 2015.

By Peter McLaren


Tagged as: Moto3 , Kent
JG94

June 27, 2017 4:58 PM

Can't help buy think Danny has ****ed it big time this year. Unlikely to get another full time moto2 ride with no real results from his time, will he just go to Moto3 full time again? If he doesn't get the results there again then what? He should have taken the rumored motoGP ride at least then he could step back to moto2 and work up. It will be BSB/WSS at this rate


