Swift chance for Zarco to make amends

Johann Zarco is happy for a swift chance to put the disappointment of Assen behind him as he eyes a podium at the Sachsenring this weekend.The German round of the championship is the last before the summer break and the Monster Tech 3 Yamaha rider has fond memories of the circuit, where he won in the Moto2 class in 2016.Zarco clinched a magnificent pole position at Assen, but after leading for the first part of the race, he eventually finished only 14th after opting to pull into the pits to change to wet tyres when light rain began to fall with around seven laps to go, which was a gamble that backfired.“Sachsenring is an interesting track that is quite small, but there are a lot of left corners. I won the race there last year when it rained a lot, which is a nice memory,” said Zarco.“Of course, it will be great to have three days of clear weather this time but let's see what happens. I have a good feeling on the bike and I am happy about how the weekend in Assen went because I got the pole position and I was strong at the beginning of the race.“I want to remain on this pace so that I can fight again, and have the opportunity to get on the podium in Sachsenring which would be fantastic to achieve before the summer break.”