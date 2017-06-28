MotoGP »

MotoGP Germany: Rossi: Essential to build on Assen triumph

28 June 2017
'I like the German GP, it's an unusual circuit that's different compared to Assen. It will be essential to be competitive there' - Valentino Rossi.
Valentino Rossi says it will be 'essential' to follow up his Assen victory with another podium this weekend at the Sachsenring in Germany.

Rossi's tenth triumph at Assen, which represented his 115th Grand Prix success, fired him right back into contention for the MotoGP World Championship after team-mate Maverick Vinales slid out.

The Movistar Yamaha rider is now only seven points behind Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso heading into the final round of the series before the summer break and Rossi wans to sign off on a high.

“I'm very happy because the race in Assen was incredible. Returning to the top step and taking the victory was very important for me, because the emotions are always fantastic, and it was also important for the championship,” he said.

“Thinking about the next race in Sachsenring, I don't know what to expect. We've seen that from one track to the other everything can change, so we have to work in a good way to find the best solution for the upcoming track.

“I like the German GP, it's an unusual circuit that's different compared to Assen. It will be essential to be competitive there too. We will do our best.”

