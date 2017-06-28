Frustration for Lowes: The potential was there

By Neil Morrison

There was frustration for Sam Lowes in the wake of the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A crash on the ninth lap cost him a shot at a personal best finish in the class. But, starting from tenth, and fighting with three-time champion Jorge Lorenzo, the Englishman was engaged in his best showing in MotoGP yet. The progress was there.Lowes took the fall in his stride. “As a rookie, in MotoGP, you're going to make mistakes,” he said. This was the most comfortable he had felt in a premier class outing, his battling with established names in the class proof of that. As the 26-year old said, “I'd rather make a mistake in the position I was in than finishing back like I have in the last couple.”“The race was obviously difficult for everybody. Friday feels about three years ago,” Lowes joked post-race. “The track felt a lot different [to then]. I was in a group. I was in front of a lot of people. Lorenzo had just passed me.“Honestly I was going into the left and he passed me on the right. I got just a little bit close to the white line – not on the white line – but as you can see from near the aerial shots, near the white line is still a bit damp.“So I closed the front early, really early, but I was already on the gas. I tried to keep on the gas to keep it but in the end I tucked the front. The bike rolled over so I couldn't get back to the pits.“Obviously, I'm frustrated we did that but if you look at it, as a rookie in MotoGP you're going to make mistakes. I've made a good step forward. I'm now around 14th, 15th and battling in that area. There were a lot of people behind me compared to other races.“I was going forward and my best lap time was 0.8s off the best. I felt like I could have gone a bit quicker even after that. It's not so bad. This result after a good weekend is not ideal but the positives are there. The race was a strange one. It was strange weekend. It's not ideal but I'm looking forward to Germany [and riding] in a good way."On whether this was the best he had felt in a MotoGP race, Lowes continued: “I was actually passing people, going forwards and backwards. I just felt I was getting great drive compared to Lorenzo."He wasn't doing too much different to me. His best lap was a tenth faster. He passed me and passed me and I just lost a little bit. He didn't do anything wrong. He was going good. It's just one of them.“I lost a bit of rhythm and it was quite early in the race. It's frustrating because the potential was there and Aleix finished ninth. It is frustrating but I'd rather make a mistake in the position I was in than finishing back like I have in the last couple.“I'd rather make a mistake, and learn and be making overtakes and being in the group than I was in the last couple of races. If I can keep putting myself in that position then the results are going to come.”With the rain falling later in the race, Lowes also felt he was well placed to take advantage of such conditions. The Englishman had kept the threat of rain in mind, and felt his decision of soft front-soft rear would have aided him in the closing laps.“The problem is, looking back, that could have been quite a good race for me. Looking at the situation, anytime I've been in those conditions I've gone quite well on the bike. It's one of them, where looking back, you can always say that. It is what it is. I can hold my hands up. I made a mistake. I've not been crashing so much.“[The softs] were the only tyre I could use. I went just as fast on the medium on Friday but I only did three laps on it. I didn't know how it was going to be. I probably should have used the medium front because I used that on Friday and felt good with it.“Because of the conditions, I went for the soft. But, you know, when the rain came, I would have had the perfect tyres. They kept the heat a bit longer. We made the decision based on that and it did come. I think we made the right decision. I wouldn't have enjoyed being on the hard tyre in the rain.”