Vinales seeking redemption

28 June 2017
'We have to learn from our mistakes and try to not repeat them. Now I just want to look forward' - Maverick Vinales.
Movistar Yamaha title contender Maverick Vinales is seeking redemption this weekend at the Sachsenring in Germany after a mistake cost him his MotoGP title lead at Assen.

Vinales, who started from 11th place on the grid, slid off at the final chicane as he battled inside the top five and left the Netherlands with a DNF.

The young Spaniard has slipped to second place in the standings but is still only four points behind Andrea Dovizioso, although team-mate Valentino Rossi is snapping at his heels and has closed within three points in third following his Assen victory.

Vinales said he will retain a positive mindset and has vowed to learn from his Assen setback as he targets his maiden win at the Germany track.

“We arrive at the Sachsenring with a positive mindset. We have to keep in mind that after the crash in Assen we are only four points behind the leader,� he said.

“We have to learn from our mistakes and try to not repeat them. Now I just want to look forward. I can't wait to be back on my bike, to prepare for this weekend's race and of course our target will be to win, not only to be on the podium.

“We have to be focused on recovering our position as the leader in the championship."

