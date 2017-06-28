MotoGP »

Confirmed: Kent returns as Antonelli replacement

28 June 2017
'I can't wait to compete for the Red Bull KTM Ajo team again - this time at the German Grand Prix. Sachsenring is also one of my favourite circuits' - Danny Kent.
As rumoured, Danny Kent will return to the Moto3 class in Germany at the Sachsenring with the Red Bull KTM Ajo team.

The British rider has been drafted in as a replacement for Niccolo Antonelli, who has been ruled out of the ninth round of the championship due to a back injury.

Kent, who previously rode for the team as a wildcard in the French Grand Prix at Le Mans, won the Moto3 race at the Sachsenring in 2015 after starting from pole position.

“I can't wait to compete for the Red Bull KTM Ajo team again - this time at the German Grand Prix. Sachsenring is also one of my favourite circuits,” he said.

“Obviously I will need some time to get used to the characteristics of the Moto3 bike, because at Mugello I returned to Moto2. In any case, I'm sure we can get a good result by working hard together with the team. I want to thank Aki [Ajo], Red Bull, KTM and the whole team for giving me this opportunity.”

