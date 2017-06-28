MotoGP »

MotoGP Germany: No change in mentality for title leader Dovi

28 June 2017
'It gives me great satisfaction to arrive in Germany as leader of the championship, but it won't change my way of racing' - Andrea Dovizioso.
MotoGP Germany: No change in mentality for title leader Dovi
MotoGP World Championship leader Andrea Dovizioso says his position at the top of the points table won't affect his mindset this weekend at the Sachsenring in Germany.

The factory Ducati rider leads Yamaha's Maverick Vinales by four points heading into the ninth round in one of the closest title races ever, with Valentino Rossi only three points behind Vinales in third.

Dovizioso, who won back-to-back races at Mugello and Catalunya before finishing fifth at Assen last time out, was on the podium at the German circuit last year, taking third in mixed conditions.

“The Sachsenring is a track that has created a few problems for us in the past, but it has just been resurfaced and so it will be new for everyone,” Dovi said.

“As always we will have to take account of the behaviour of the tyres, especially in this case seeing as no one has been able to test on the new track surface.

"It gives me great satisfaction to arrive in Germany as leader of the championship, but it won't change my way of racing because, even in the past, I've never raced for each individual result: always with one eye on the championship.

“We'll try and do a good job here in Germany to get the best possible result in Sunday's race.”

