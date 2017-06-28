MotoGP »

MotoGP Germany: Lorenzo expects new asphalt to benefit Ducati

28 June 2017
'The German track has a new surface and I'm pleased about that because for sure it'll help us have better grip' - Jorge Lorenzo.
Jorge Lorenzo expects the new asphalt at the Sachsenring to be a plus for the factory Ducati Desmosedici this weekend.

The German circuit has been resurfaced and Lorenzo says the anticipated extra grip will aid his cause on the GP17 as the three-time MotoGP world champion aims to get back to 'being competitive' following a disappointing result at Assen, where he finished 15th in the tricky conditions.

Prior to the Dutch TT, Lorenzo finished sixth, eighth and fourth at Le Mans, Mugello and Catalunya respectively and he hopes to find a similar level of form on Sunday.

“After a difficult weekend at Assen, I can't wait to arrive at the Sachsenring to resume the positive trend we demonstrated in the races before the Dutch GP,” said Lorenzo.

“The German track has a new surface and I'm pleased about that because for sure it'll help us have better grip. We will have to see immediately what the tyre wear is like on the new surface, but in any case the most important thing for me will be to find a positive feeling with the bike again and get back to being competitive.”

Tagged as: Lorenzo
