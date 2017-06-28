MotoGP »

MotoGP Germany: Iannone hoping for summer progress

28 June 2017
'We are working hard in the garage and the last race in Assen gave us important indications. These will be useful not only in the next race, but even more so during the summer break' - Andrea Iannone.
For Andrea Iannone, the upcoming summer break presents a welcome opportunity for his Ecstar Suzuki team to continue to work on developing the GSX-RR.

The MotoGP World Championship will enter a four-week summer recess after this weekend's ninth round of the series at the Sachsenring in Germany, where Iannone is feeling in a positive frame of mind.

The Italian rider, who finished ninth at Assen, said: “The Sachsenring circuit is very peculiar; it's tight and closed. It looks like a kart racing track for some reason, but perhaps it is delightful in its incongruity.

“The new asphalt will be a question mark for everybody, so I'm curious to see how the grip will be during the early laps on Friday. I'm arriving in Germany in a positive mood,” added Iannone.

“We are working hard in the garage and the last race in Assen gave us important indications. These will be useful not only in the next race, but even more so during the summer break, with more time to work on development.”

