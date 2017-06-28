Rins: No ill-effects after Assen injury comeback

Alex Rins confirmed he has fully recovered from the wrist injuries he suffered earlier in this season after reporting no ill-effects following at Assen.MotoGP rookie Rins broke his left wrist in two places at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin in April and only made his race comeback in the Dutch TT.However, he has been given a boost after completing the race without any discomfort and is now looking forward to this weekend's ninth round of the series at the Sachsenring in Germany.“The weekend in Assen has been very positive for me as I was able to verify that the arm is fully recovered. I had no problems throughout the entire distance of the race and this gives me a good feeling about Germany,” Rins said.“It's good for me that we aren't taking a break and go immediately to race again, because I feel very eager to race and to continue my racing development programme. Sachsenring is a good track for me; I have good memories of the place, although I have no experience with a MotoGP there.“I need to get more and more confident with the bike. It's important for me to work hard and do as many laps as I can, to get perfectly fit, and also to polish my riding skills.”