Dovizioso: It's a dream to be leading title race

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso says it is a 'dream' to be leading the MotoGP World Championship after eight races.The Italian rider heads the standings by four points from Maverick Vinales as he prepares for the final race before the summer break at the Sachsenring in Germany this weekend.Dovizioso, who won back-to-back races at Mugello and Catalunya, said: “Yes, it sounds strange also to me but I'm so happy with how we work in these eight races to be first; it's a dream. I'm really happy: we worked really hard over the last five years and to be in this situation is really good and we have to keep working.“Especially the last three races we worked in a very good away, especially Assen; it was difficult because nobody was able to work a lot before the race and we used a different set-up than the practice in the race and it worked.“At the beginning of this race when I didn't feel perfect, after I was able to push a little bit more after the crash of Maverick [Vinales] and make a good lap time. That for me is more important than the final result,” he added.“Unfortunately this is not really good also because five laps to the end, I was in the first group but the conditions were very difficult and it was raining during the last eight laps. It was very easy to make a mistake, especially because nobody really feels the limit, and it the consumption of the rear tyre was very high and nobody understands if the sliding of the rear was the tyre or the wet.“I decided not to take the maximum risk and finished fifth, but I'm really happy to be in this situation here in Sachsenring.”The German circuit has been resurfaced since last year and Dovizioso admits there is an element of the unknown this weekend, with the weather forecast also suggesting rain could play a part once more.“There is a different asphalt and anything can happen, but my confidence is really good and the feeling with the bike is good: I have a really good feeling with the team, we are working in a relaxed way and this makes an effect on the final result,” he said.“Yes, but it is nothing new [weather]. We already have a lot of experience about that at this track but the asphalt will make a difference and we have to try tomorrow in the dry, especially with the tyres: we have a lot of tyres to try because Michelin couldn't test here so nobody has feedback to know about the right tyres.“It looks like tomorrow and Sunday can be wet so anything can happen. This is positive because when you go to sleep like tonight because you can't think about tomorrow because you don't know how it will be.”