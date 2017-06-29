Vinales 'lucky' to be racing at Sachsenring

Maverick Vinales is taking the positives from his DNF at Assen after admitting he was lucky to avoid injury.The Movistar Yamaha rider went down at the final chicane and says he was fortunate to avoid being struck by Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso, whose fifth place finish gave the Italian a narrow lead of four points over Vinales ahead of this weekend's ninth round of the championship at the Sachsenring in Germany.“Disappointed, but in another way really lucky, because Dovi could avoid me and that's a really lucky part, because if not, maybe I would not be racing at Sachsenring and I would be needing to recover a lot,” said Vinales, speaking at Thursday's pre-race press conference.“But anyway I'm happy, I'm motivated and I know we were really strong in Assen, especially on the dry conditions: we were like the fastest. That is why I am quite relaxed and not so nervous because if I push myself on the limit, we can be on the top again.”Asked if there was a different kind of pressure in chasing down the leader compared to being at the top of the standings, the young Spaniard said it was 'always better to be leading'.“Different, but it is always better when you are leading because you have more points. Anyway, the points need to be there and I know we make many mistakes this season, but we learn, we know what we need to do and especially we learn a lot on the rain conditions in Assen,” he said.“That will be perfect for here because it looks like it is going to rain a lot, but we improved on the rain so it is a good chance here to work hard and try to give our best. For sure we have to pay attention on the weather, especially when to put in new tyres, so it is going to be a tricky weekend and we have to do our best.”Sachsenring is a physical circuit but Vinales is confident he can excel in Germany, where he is targeting a strong qualifying after leaving himself with work to do when he started from 11th on the grid at Assen.“It is very difficult but last year I was quite strong here and I have a good physical condition and Sachsenring demands a good physical condition, so I know it is a good track for me, so we are going to try to work really hard, especially for the race, but also to make a good qualifying.“In the last race, we paid a lot for the qualifying and starting in 11th is always difficult – a risk – so we have to pay a lot of attention and be strong in all the situations.”