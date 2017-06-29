MotoGP »

MotoGP Germany: Marquez: Sachsenring has been good to me

29 June 2017
'Sachsenring has been a good circuit for me and also for Honda – this is important. But this year it is different' - Marc Marquez.
Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez is bidding to maintain an incredible winning streak at the Sachsenring in Germany, where he has been unbeaten in seven races.

Marquez opened his account in 2010 in the 125cc race and then won the Moto2 races in successive years in 2011 and 2012. The reigning MotoGP world champion has won the last four premier class races at the circuit but Marquez is taking nothing for granted ahead of Sunday's race, with a newly resurfaced track and an ominous weather forecast adding to the challenge.

“Sachsenring has been a good circuit for me and also for Honda – this is important. But this year it is different: new surface and first of all we have to see how the tyres work because always it is difficult,” he said.

“And another thing here it the weather because already last year was a flag to flag race and everything can change, but it is good because you arrive in a circuit that you won in the past, the feeling is good and the confidence after Assen – which is one of the more difficult weekends for us – but we were there on the podium and we were able to recover from points from the leaders, so happy and we will see here where we can stay on Sunday.”

This year's MotoGP World Championship is one of the closest title battles ever seen, with Marquez – fourth in the standings – only 11 points behind leader Andrea Dovizioso, seven behind Maverick Vinales and four back on Valentino Rossi in third.

“It's so difficult to understand or to plan a little bit this championship. Two races ago I was nearly out of the battle because I was 37 points behind Maverick; now I am just seven points behind him, 11 behind Andrea, so it is really long and we need to work hard and keep pushing,” Marquez said.

“Even though I did a few mistakes in the first part of the season we are there fighting in the battle, so happy and [I will] continue with the same mentality.”



Tagged as: Andrea Dovizioso , Valentino Rossi , Marquez , Vinales
