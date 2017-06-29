MotoGP »

Rossi: If I’m still competitive, I’ll continue beyond ’18

29 June 2017
In an interview with MotoGP.com Valentino Rossi says he will make a decision on whether to continue racing beyond 2018 at the start of next year.
Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi has stated he will make a decision on whether to continue racing beyond 2018 at the beginning of next year, saying, “If I'm still competitive, I want to continue.”

The 38-year Italian reignited his bid for a tenth world title – and an eighth in the premier class of racing – with a thrilling win at Assen last weekend, which went some way to showing Rossi to be as daring and hungry as ever.

Rossi is in the first of a two-year deal with Yamaha that runs out at the close of '18, but he has already indicated that it would be his preference to continue racing in MotoGP in '19, should he retain his ability to win races through this year.

Speaking in an interview with MotoGP.com at the Sachsenring on Thursday, Rossi uttered the words most two-wheel race fans around the world wanted to hear.

“When I signed this contract I think maybe it was the last one, but I wasn't sure,” he told Dorna presenter Amy Dargan. “It depends very much. I will decide next season, at the beginning of next season. But if I'm still competitive and able to win I want to continue.”

Considering Rossi's current championship position – third in the standings, just seven points behind title leader Andrea Dovizioso -, a further contract extension at this moment appears likely.

Asked what he believes will be key in emerging from this season triumphant, Rossi placed huge importance on winning when possible and limiting the damage on those inevitable days when bike set-up is far from perfect.

“This situation change a lot,” he explained. “It change from last year. From Barcelona last year we have nine different winners, which was incredible. And this year we have five in eight races.

“The key is to try and win when it's possible, when the bike and the tyres work very well. But at the same time [to try and] not make mistakes in the difficult weekend.”

By Neil Morrison


