Rossi: Very difficult, very frustrating

By Peter McLaren

Assen winner Valentino Rossi was left just 16th in the dry and 15th in the wet during a 'difficult' and 'frustrating' opening day at the German MotoGP.The Movistar Yamaha rider suffered a technical problem early in the dry morning session and went on to struggle in both types of conditions at the resurfaced Sachsenring."It was a very difficult day, very frustrating," began Rossi, whose 115th grand prix victory moved him to within seven points of Andrea Dovizioso and the world championship lead."I was in trouble in both conditions. I think my situation is worse in the wet. In the dry I was not so bad especially with the medium - the race – tyre, but unfortunately I had a technical problem with the bike with the new chassis, but I continued with the other one."The pace was quite good until the last ten minutes when we tried to make the time attack and I didn't have any feeling with the front tyre. I was in a lot of trouble, more so than with the hard tyres. It was frustrating because I wanted to stay in the top ten to go into the Q2."In the wet I was more optimistic because last year I was strong, but with the new asphalt we are in a lot of trouble and we are not good with the balance of the bike and I'm always very slow."We tried to do something during the practice but no improvement and the gap from the top guys is very far and also the position is very bad. So we need to improve in both conditions."The Italian emphasised that it is down to 'us' to solve the problems and there is no fault with the new surface."For me it is very good. They have done a good job. The situation with the bumps has improved a lot so the asphalt has more grip and the tyres work quite well after some laps. The problem is from us, not from the track," he declared. "We go six seconds faster than last year in the wet."T3 is a part of the track where I am very slow and I don't feel comfortable or able to push."In the dry I was not too bad. My pace was quite good. We have something to do for sure…but the problem was, with the new tyre I had no feeling with the front; every time I tried to push it was very scary."Rossi insisted his Friday woes were not a repeat of those seen at Jerez and Barcelona: "It is a different situation... I hope."Pressed on the issue with his number one bike this morning, The Doctor replied: "We had a small technical problem that I cannot say, but the bike stopped [in order to] save the engine."Dovizioso was fastest on Friday, with Rossi's team-mate Maverick Vinales in second place.