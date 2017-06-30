Lorenzo in search of stability

By Peter McLaren

Jorge Lorenzo was losing out in exactly the places where he formerly excelled, during day one of the German MotoGP.The Ducati star finished the dry FP1 session in eleventh place at the Sachsenring, 0.610s from title leading team-mate Andrea Dovizioso."In the past I was very fast in the last sector, and Sector 3, the fast corners, because I really felt very stable and very safe with the Yamaha. Especially in the 800 era. These sectors are the ones where I'm losing the most now," Lorenzo declared."It looks like in the fast corners the bike is unstable. Probably because the lack of contact because we don't have the winglets. But in Sector 1 I'm very fast. I'm not losing anything. So it's quite strange. But I'm focussing on trying to improve the stability in the fast corners."The Spaniard feels the tight and twisty circuit no longer inherently favours one manufacturer. Instead, it's all about rider confidence."If you feel good with any of the top four bikes you can have options to win. Maybe only Aprilia and KTM are one step behind. This is not a Honda or Yamaha track like 5-7-10 years ago, especially in the 800 era when there was clearly some [advantage] for Honda. If you didn't have a Honda it was very difficult to win here."FP2 then took place on a wet track after a series of heavy showers, with Lorenzo tenth quickest and 0.9s from Avintia Ducati's Hector Barbera."20-25minutes to the end we put the carbon disc and I didn't warm the disc enough so I always went wide in the corners," he explained."So I decided to stop 15 minutes from the end and change to the iron disc, and with the iron discs I felt better but I didn't have enough time to keep improving my lap time. If I could have more laps maybe I could stay top five or top three."In the rain normally I'm not so bad, but my target, my focus, is to go fast in the dry and today I didn't have so much time."During the dry time that was available, Lorenzo gathered enough data to predict medium tyres as most likely for the race."We tried the hardest option on the rear because it was an obligation for everyone. The new asphalt has a lot of grip so it was not a disaster, we make eight laps, but to be honest I think it will be medium-medium on the front and rear. If it's cold maybe somebody can chose the soft tyres, but otherwise I think medium-medium.""I think everyone is happy about the new asphalt because they've taken out a lot of bumps and the grip is very good in the dry and wet. The track also dries very quickly, which is a good thing," the Spaniard added of the new track surface.