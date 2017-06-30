Marquez: The potential is there

By Neil Morrison

Sixth position on the overall free practice leaderboard may not have shown it, but Marc Marquez has stated, “the potential is there” in dry conditions, after a largely positive first day at the Sachsenring.The reigning world champion is keen to extend his stunning winning streak around the German track to eight years, and feels his pace in the dry FP1, where he placed sixth, and the wet FP2 (second), show he is on the right path.“Today was really positive,” he began. “I felt good and strong in the dry this morning and also in the wet this afternoon. That's important, as here you never know which conditions you'll have to face. It now seems that it will be dry tomorrow and Sunday, but we can't know for certain.“We started from a good base with the setup, and I felt comfortable. Now we must pay attention to keep improving along with the track conditions; I think the new asphalt will get better step by step, and that could change everything. In the wet the grip was already amazing, and we were able to be around four seconds faster than last year.“In the dry I think the potential is there, but with the asphalt still very new, it was a bit slippery. Anyway, we'll see what the weather is like tomorrow, but we know that we're already good enough in every condition.”The 24-year old was also impressed by the track's new surface, which appeared to offer up impressive grip in the afternoon's wet conditions.“Honestly, on wet conditions, the grip was much higher than last year. I mean, we were able to ride more or less four seconds faster per lap, which is a lot. The grip was better but also I think the tyres improved a little bit from last year, especially the front tyre.“But on wet, my feeling was OK, that was important. And then in dry conditions, it was a little bit different, the grip is there, but I think in all categories, the tyres drop quite a lot, and it's something that we need to work hard.“We need to choose the correct rear tyre, because we have many options here. Today I only tried two options on the rear, tomorrow we need to keep working to try to choose the best tyre for Sunday.Asked to comment on the circuit's infamous turn eleven, Marquez continued: “It's true that it's a very fast corner, and honestly this morning, I was losing one tenth there, because in FP1 you always try to take care, you don't want to take a risk because you are around 220 km/h there and a crash is always hard.“But it's so difficult to slow down in this corner. Because if you slow down, then the banking will be even more. I mean, you slow down the corner, the banking will be more and it will still be a fast corner. So to slow down, you need to change all the layout.“But in the end, it's true that this morning, everybody went with the soft front, which was not so bad, and the crashes arrived when the people put the new soft rear and medium front. Because then, the new front with good grip is pushing the front, and then it's so easy to lose it.“For me it's impossible to change. They say to us that this year it has some more banking, but honestly I still see the same banking, so this year it's completely the same, I feel it's completely the same.“But you know, it's these kinds of corners that are there, and you need to be careful, and you need to take care of the front. It's like Turn 4 in Phillip Island, here this corner, during the season you always have these kinds of corners. Turn 2 at Qatar. Many crashes. You know, and you need to understand, and you need to manage in the best way.”