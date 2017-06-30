Wet set-up to be Vinales’ Saturday focus

By Neil Morrison

Friday was certainly a day of two halves for Maverick Viñales, Yamaha's championship hopeful, who showed a real turn of pace in Friday morning's dry conditions, to sit second overall at the close of the day.Recovering from a disastrous two races in Barcelona and the Netherlands, Viñales eased himself into the day, gradually picking up speed in the extended FP1 to eventually place just behind title rival Andrea Dovizioso.The afternoon rain would complicate matters, however. Like qualifying at Assen, Viñales was unable to replicate his dry weather pace on a wet track. He languished down the order as a result, ending FP2 in an uncharacteristic 20th position while team-mate Valentino Rossi struggled to just the 15th quickest time.“In the afternoon we didn't feel as good as we did this morning, we didn't find a good set-up,” said the 22-year old. “I was struggling on the wet and we have to try to work really hard to improve the bike's set-up, especially for tomorrow, considering that it might rain during the race.“Anyway, we know we can work on it. In the morning it was quite good. I tried many tyres, I felt quite strong on the bike and I have a good potential to improve, so for me it was a good day, even if we weren't the best in the afternoon. I look forward to continue working on the bike in FP3 tomorrow.”Movistar Yamaha team manager Massimo Meregalli bemoaned the rain that fell in the afternoon, depriving both riders of extra set-up time on the circuit's new surface, but feels his technicians have a good understanding of where to improve.“Sachsenring is always one of the more challenging tracks for us on the MotoGP calendar and today we were faced with some extra obstacles. Maverick is feeling very confident in the dry conditions, which he showed this morning."The rain in the afternoon was a pity because we could have used another dry session to work on the bikes' settings and get some extra track data for the race, should it be dry on Sunday - it's still unsure."A dry FP2 would also have allowed Valentino to better his time and position after this morning's practice session, but it wasn't to be. Nevertheless, the first day gave us a good indication in which areas we need to improve, especially in the wet."We got some good feedback on the tyres that we used this morning and we were also able to complete the compulsory five laps on the hardest specification. We will try to prepare some solutions for tomorrow's Free Practice 3 session."